Former Lecturer Arraigned for Alleged Incitement 

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Justice Bilkisu Mohammed of Kaduna State High Court has adjourned the case of public incitement against a former lecturer of the Kaduna State University (KASU), Dr. John Danfulani, to November 25 for hearing.

The state government brought Danfulani before the court for allegedly making inciting comments on his Facebook page.

The matter was initially at a chief magistrate court before it was transferred to the state high court for lack of jurisdiction.