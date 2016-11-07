Fayose Ends Hostility with Oni, Visits Ex-Goverrnor

By Olakiitan Victor in Ado Ekiti



Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, yesterday paid a surprise visit to the former state Governor, Segun Oni, at his Ifaki Ekiti country home.

Fayose teamed up with Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the then Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) during the 2009 rerun governorship election, which fuelled the ember of political hostility between the duo.

As a pay back, Oni also worked with Fayemi during the 2014 governorship poll, but Fayose eventually triumphed in the poll.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, Fayose said it was a mere courtesy visit and proper for him as a governor and leader.

The visit which took place around 2.30p.m. had the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Dipo Anisulowo, on the entourage.

The governor who went with only three vehicles in his convoy, said he and Oni had a useful discussion claiming that a governor is the leader of all, saying: “leadership comes first, Ekiti comes first and leadership is about sacrifice to make for the purpose of unity. That is exactly what I am doing.”

He said further that “there is a difference between leadership and politics. To me, the state comes first, every leader willing to make the state first, I will visit him. I am the governor of the state and everybody is my subject. My visit to Oni has nothing to do with politics.

When it comes to how to move the state forward, we must firstly remove our political garment.”

Oni who warmly received Fayose, said he was overwhelmed with the visit which he claimed was brotherly.

According to him, “It is a brotherly visit, I am happy for that. It is a welcome development and good for the state. We are both leaders of the state.”

Shortly after he came to office, Fayose restored the portrait of Oni which was removed by Fayemi from the Governor’s Office.

Fayose also restored all his benefits as former governor of the state.