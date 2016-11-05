EFCC Releases Abati, Obanikoro, Quizes Banire 

By Adedayo Adejobi



Muiz Banire, the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was the guest of Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) , the crime bursting agency, on allegations that he allegedely bribed a judge N500, 000.000.00

This is as former minister of defence, Musiliu Obanikoro and former senior special adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on Media and Communication, Dr. Reuben Abati were yesterday set free from the custody of the EFCC after a two week stint with the anti-graft agency.

On their review of banking and other financial documents, EFCC agents said their forensic scrutiny of some judges’ bank accounts revealed suspicious payments made to numerous federal judges, including the one made by Muiz Banire, the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The agents disclosed that several of the judges had been questioned by the anti-corruption agency. They added that some of the answers provided by the judges were at odds with bank statements where investigators detected a series of suspicious transactions involving senior lawyers.

Although details are sketchy, Muiz Banire was said to have denied the charge, even though he admitted assisting the judge, but he denied it was a bribe. He was however allowed to leave the agencies custody.

Meanwhile, a senior lawyer, Niyi Akintola, has denied information circulating in the media that he was summoned by the EFCC regarding allegations that he bribed some judges.

He denied involvement in any cases of bribery of judges, and insisted that EFCC agents had yet to invite him. He added that he was not involved in defending any judges before the National Judicial Council

Among Federal justices who have so far been questioned are Uwani Abba-Aji of the Appeals Court, James Agbadu-Fishim of the Industrial Court, Mohammed Yunusa of the Federal High Court, Nganjiwa Hyledzira of the Federal High Court, and Musa Kurya of the Federal High Court. Another Federal High Court judge, Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, was traced to a Lagos clinic where she falsely claimed she was admitted before she turned herself in last weekend.