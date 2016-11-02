Okosun Boosts Falconets’ Confidence Ahead U-20 World Cup

Head of the NFF Psychology Unit, Dr. Robinson Okosun over the weekend lectured the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup –bound Falconets on the importance of developing their mental toughness and confidence level in order to excel under intense pressure and provocation.

With barely two weeks to the commencement of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea, Okosun talked about the prerequisite attitudes ranging from positive self -talk to rapid re-focusing skills needed for the players to unleash their winning attitudes at the championship.

He said that body language could be harnessed to project a positive frame of mind to elevate the confidence level of the entire team. “I came to work on their mental toughness. Most of the girls are naive, so what I did was to prepare them against perceived psychological problems and how to guide against it.

“We believe that football is science and apart from the physical trainings, there is need for us to at least relax the mind of the players as well as teach them the importance of working as a team. What I have taught them goes beyond football.

“It is imperative for them to maintain their confidence, deal with anxiety and anger, while keeping focus on the goal because it will help them to be a complete individuals,” Okosun stated.