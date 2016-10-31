Militants Claim Responsibility for Bombing on NPDC Trunkline

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri



Urhobo/Isoko militant group, Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate (NDGJM), yesterday claimed that it bombed the 32-inch Effurun-Otor delivery line operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

The group said in a statement signed by its spokesman. Aldo Agbalaja, that its action was in protest against the pan-Niger Delta Forum headed by Chief Edwin Clark that will be meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari tomorrow.

THISDAY checks however revealed that the attack was carried out on a disused trunkline abandoned by NPDC.

The group claimed that its Akuma Strike Team brought down the trunkline at about 11.30p.m last Saturday in furtherance of its Operation Hammurabi Code.

“At about 23:30hour of October 29, in furtherance of the Operation Hammurabi Code, our Akuma Strike Team struck and brought down the 32-inch Effurun-Otor delivery line.

“This is not ending soon; we shall fulfill our promise of uprooting your entire assets in our land,” the group threatened.

NDGJM reiterated its belief that the pan-Niger Delta Forum led by that was a job and can never get the militant group’s support.

It declared: “We are reiterating our unflinching belief that the pan-Niger Delta Forum, being coordinated by Clark, is a job and therefore can never get our support.

“Like we said before now, the

NDGJM is not opposed to a genuine dialogue between the federal government and real representatives of the various nations of our region.

“We are collecting names from the nations in the region, those who will sincerely and equitably represent our various peoples,” it added.