Obi’s Ideology and the Debate After

The Newsmaker

On the 56th Independence anniversary celebration of the country, former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi appeared on The Platform, a forum initiated by Pastor Poju Oyemade of the Covenant Christian Centre and spoke on the culture of waste in government, using his 8-year stewardship in Anambra as the anchor point. Unfortunately, the development has since generated mixed reactions even from close quarters, some of whom dismissed his story of personal example as untrue, reports David-Chyddy Eleke

Through the eight years that Mr. Peter Obi was Governor of Anambra State, Chief Ben Obi, also from Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area and the former governor were close allies. Even though Ben Obi was Special Assistant to the governor on Inter party matters, a position assumed not to be so highly placed within the cabinet set up, he wielded powers and was considered one of the closest aides to the former governor. It was even common knowledge that both men knew themselves more than a majority of the other aides in the cabinet.

Since after Obi appeared on The Platform on Independence day, where he delivered what was considered a populist speech on how governments and its operators can cut cost and check excesses, many people especially among the Anambra folks, who know the politicking that has been going on between the former governor and his successor, Chief Willie Obiano believe that Obi was not on the platform to teach, but saw it as an opportunity to get at Obiano.

The belief was that most of the insinuations on The Platform were geared towards spiting Obiano, with whom he has a frosty relationship with since he came on board as governor.

During his appearance at The Platform, Obi exonerated himself from some of the waste indulged in by most governors in their states, saying throughout his tenure as governor, he never used outriders, bulletproof SUVs, and ensured that he never had more than five cars in his convoy at every given point in time. He added that the Government House is not a place, where people come to make merry and party all night, but a place reserved for the governor to work and tend the state from.

He condemned the intake of expensive alcoholic beverages like champagne in most Government Houses, and the use of private jets by governors – all at the expense of the state. He said he flew the economy class while he was governor, to save Anambra money but regretted that governors embarked on wasteful and expensive trips, which have no bearing with the development of the state.

Obi received huge applause for his performance at The Platform. But no sooner had he delivered his speech than those who worked closely with him during his stewardship in Anambra began to accuse him of hypocrisy. Ben Obi, who was Peter Obi’s Special Assistant and kinsman, decried the level of hypocrisy embarked upon by his former boss.

In a recent interview granted journalists, Ben revealed some of the ways his former boss and brother ruled Anambra that was very different from what he told his audience at The Platform.

“Obi always used private jets to travel as often as any other state governors in Nigeria. The records are there and can be made public. Peter Obi used helicopters to travel often while he was the governor – and he usually traveled alone or with one trusted aide. It was not a secret within the administrative circles in Awka. When he went to the burial of his wife’s sister, he flew in a helicopter. He took off from the Government House. He attended Olumba Olumba Obu with the helicopter, always accompanied by Valentine Obieyem.”

On Peter Obi’s argument that he did not serve the buffet style of meals, Ben said, “Peter Obi increased the money for his private kitchen at the government to N2million monthly and increased the feeding for the Police Officers attached to him to N7million monthly, which he always pocketed.

“What he did was to sack all the previous cooks and butlers and employed over 30 cooks/butlers/Steward from Akwa Ibom and expanded the kitchen budget. The bills are still there. It is verifiable. The Akwa Ibom cooks and stewards were over 20. So, who were they cooking for? Buffet is always there, butlers and others. Prof Emenike Obi – Principal Secretary withdraws the money every month and pays him, and it is verifiable,” he countered.

Peter Obi’s reference to his banning alcoholic beverages such as Champagne at the government house, Ben claimed was laughable. He pointed to the Squash Court located inside the Government House renovated by the Peter Obi administration and said it was utilised by Peter Obi as a makeshift warehouse for alcoholic beverages such as the drinks his company distributes in Nigeria. He explained that Peter Obi was storing expensive alcoholic beverages purchased with state resources.

During festive periods, he said, Peter Obi used the beverages as gifts to select personalities across the state. The gifts would be received as coming from the state government. He added that many of the contract awarded by Peter Obi’s government were not done prudently as claimed.

“All contractors must have accounts with Fidelity Bank and all checks are collected at his house. Peter Obi claimed his administration did not owe any contractor but that is a lie because contractors were owed, and Obiano is silently paying for works done during Peter Obi’s administration.”

Ben Obi expressed worry that Peter Obi utilises every opportunity to castigate his successor, Obiano, whom he said has even humbled himself and begged Obi for forgiveness for any offence known and unknown.

“Still Peter Obi goes around talking about the Anambra governor with disdain. Dr. Chris Ngige did not vilify him the way he is trying to do to Obiano. It is not fair. Peter Obi should be careful the way he opens his mouth because we can expose him to the public, enough to put him behind bars. Obiano does not want to probe him, so he should shut up,” he submitted.

Sadly, the subject has become a controversial one in and around Anambra, and is discussed freely among citizens in beer parlours, market places, offices as well as the Government House. While most people affirmed to the former governor being a humble person, others believe that having had the chance to govern the state for eight years, he should move on and let his successor do his best for the state rather than attack him.

Although a recent opinion poll showed that Obi still has a huge influence on the people of the state, Obiano is equally very much liked by the people because of his performance at a very short period.

Mr Lawrence Nwangwuta, a commercial motorcyclist who though hails from Ebonyi State said, “I have been in Anambra for ten years now, and I can tell you that Peter Obi did well in Anambra and Obiano is also following his footsteps.”

Asked what he thought of the feud between both men, he said, “Obi has done his work in Anambra, he should let Obiano also do his own. Obiano has even begged him to forgive him, so I think it will be bad for him not to forgive him, especially as people know him as a Christian here.”

Another respondent, Mr. Barthlomew Ejike, a lecturer at a private university in Anambra said, “People just want to remain the only superstar in their locality, and I think that is why Obi is distracting Obiano. Anyone who watched Obi’s presentation at the platform will not be in doubt over who he was referring to. It was clear that Obiano was his target, and I think that was bad.

“No one is saying he should not go anywhere to present papers, but let him do his job without looking for a way to denigrate Anambra governor. He has served us to the best of his ability, and must let Obiano do so too. Except he fears that Obiano may surpass his achievement and become the next superstar in the state.”

However, following the failed reconciliation earlier brokered in Onitsha months ago, during the burial of the late Rev Fr Nicholas Tagbo, where Obiano had publicly begged Obi for forgiveness of whatever his sins may be, Catholic Bishops are making fresh efforts to reconcile Obi and Obiano once and for all.

A source said the Bishops have been speaking with both Obi and Obiano separately, and are seriously working towards bringing both men into a room to lay bare their grouse. Until that is done, the gladiators and their aides will continue to throw darts at themselves at the expense of the state.

Quote

Anyone who watched Obi’s presentation at the platform will not be in doubt over who he was referring to. It was clear that Obiano was his target, and I think that was bad…No one is saying he should not go anywhere to present papers, but let him do his job without looking for a way to denigrate Anambra governor. He has served us to the best of his ability, and must let Obiano do so too. Except he fears that Obiano may surpass his achievement and become the next superstar in the state