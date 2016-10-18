Oyo/Osun Customs Nets N11bn in Nine Months

By Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

With just two months to the end of the fiscal year 2016, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Command on Tuesday declared that it generated the sum of N11,147,238,490.32 between the months of January and September this year.

The Customs Area Controller, Mr. Temitope Ogunkua, made this known while briefing journalists on the achievements recorded by the command in the past few months.

He also disclosed that 188 assorted seizures were made with a duty paid value of three hundred and sixty-eight million, six hundred and thirty-seven thousand, seven hundred and eighty-eight naira, three kobo (N368,637,788.03) within the period under review.

The Area Controller used the medium to announce that his leadership would continue to deal decisively with the economic saboteurs and work for the security wellbeing of the nation.

He said, “In the face of the challenging economic situation in the nation, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has stepped up its operation by blocking all revenue leakages in order to collect maximum duty accurate to the Federal Government.

“This has led to the arrest of various assorted, luxury vehicles smuggled into the country through unapproved border routes.”

Ogunkua maintained that despite the various campaigns against smuggling, some elements are still smuggling various assorted items into the country.

“It is disheartening to note that despite the arrest and seizure of about ten thousand bags of rice between the months of January to September 2016, the smugglers have continued their nefarious activities daring the Federal Government ban on the importation of the rice through the border areas.