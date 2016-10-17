67 Students Make First Class Honours at Unilorin, Says VC

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, on Monday disclosed that 67 out of 6,069 graduating first degree students of the University of Ilorin made first class honours this year.

Besides, he said that 1,505 students made second class upper division grade, 3,200 second class lower division grade, 1,124 third class division grade and 70 students made pass grade.

Ambali, who is currently chairman, Association of West African Universities (AWAU), disclosed this in Ilorin during a press conference to commence the 32nd convocation ceremony.

Ambali also stated further that the university is graduating 8,038 students as against the total number of 6,710 graduands the last year.

“This figure comprises 1,903 post-graduate, 6,069 undergraduate of first degree and 66 diploma graduands.

“The Post graduate graduands consist of 166 Ph.D, 1,300 Academic Master, 186 Professional Master‎ and 251 Diploma.

“There are 6,069 first degree and 66 diploma grduands also in academic discipline across the 12 faculties and Institute of Education”.