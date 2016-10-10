Sultan Raises the Alarm Over IDPs, Scolds Igbo Leaders

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Monday raised the alarm over the deplorable condition of Internally Displaced People ( IDP) in the North-east, declaring that unless urgent steps are taken to arrest the situation, 50,000 children will die in the next few weeks.

He also scolded those who are insinuating that President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration is plotting to Islamise the country.

The Sultan spoke in Kaduna at a two-day summit organised by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

He lamented that the issue of the suffering of people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgents in the north-east poses a serious human crisis to the nation, stressing that Nigerians seem to be forgetting the difficulties the victims were going through.

While commending the Borno state government for its efforts in addressing the humanitarian crisis in the region, he called on the northern governors to join hands in alleviating the hardship being faced at the IDP camps.

“The issue of Internally Displace People in the North East, it seems that all of us have forgotten about them.

“We must not abandon our brothers there. Billions of naira had been budgeted for them. Almost N100 billion was collected for the victims support fund by the former government, where is that money? Gen. Danjuma is the chairman of that fund.”