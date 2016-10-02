How Emefiele’s Wife Was Rescued

Adibe Emenyonu,

Omon-Julius Onabu and Chiemelie Ezeobi

Details of how Margaret Emefiele, wife of Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was rescued emerged last night as security sources disclosed that she was recued at Ugoneki, a midway between Benin and Agbor, on Friday night.

Her rescue was sequel to a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to security agencies, an order that was carried out within 24 hours. A rescue team comprising operatives of the Department of State Security Service, Police and the military was deployed to track down her kidnappers and secure her release.

The operation that led to her rescue from the snare of her abductors claimed the life of one of her kidnappers while three others were arrested.

The remaining four members of the eight-man gang that kidnapped her are currently on the run.

Though a N1.5billion ransom was said to have been demanded by her kidnappers, security sources said no ransom was paid and she had now been reunited with her family in Lagos.

The CBN governor’s wife was kidnapped on Thursday along Benin-Agbor road. THISDAY gathered that at the time of her abduction, she was being driven in an SUV with her police orderly and a back up vehicle with three mobile policemen.

Security sources said investigations were on to unravel why none of the policemen attached to her “did practically nothing”, when the gunmen struck.

“The three mobile policemen did practically nothing even though each of them had about 10 rounds of ammunition in their guns”, the source said.

The CBN governor has however praised security agencies for their gallantry in bringing his wife back home within 24 hours in compliance with the directive of President Buhari.

In a statement issued yesterday by CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor, Emefiele thanked God for the life of his wife and also expressed his gratitude to the Delta and Edo State Governments, friends and well wishers who, through their actions, prayers and goodwill, helped to bring the harrowing experience to a joyful end.

He reaffirmed his resolve to continue to serve the nation diligently and with all his heart without any fear of intimidation.