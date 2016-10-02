Ayade Signs Power Purchase Agreement

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has signed a power purchase agreement with Gesellschaft fur Strategisch Risikofinanzierung MBH (GSR) in partnership with SIJ Global Limited for the finance, construction, operation and transfer of ten (10) photovoltaic plants in Cross River State under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

This is in line with the governor’s promise to be the first state to have 24 hours uninterrupted power supply across the 18 local governments of the state.

The state governor unveiled plans of the new city- CALASVEGAS- which will stand out as the home to some of Calabar’s newest and most fascinating buildings and tourist attraction, where visitors can relax in comfort and luxury along the waterfront.

In the company of the governor at the signing ceremony were Hon Asuquo Ekpenyong – Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Thomas U. Udam – Commissioner for Power, Hon. Dr John Ofeminyang – Commissioner for Lands, Hon. Barr. George A. Ekpungu – Commissioner for New Cities, Mr Udiba Effiong Udiba – Director General, BPPP, Mr Shola Jimmy Idiagbon- President, SIJ Global Limited, Miss Bukola Olowo- GM, SIJ Global Limited, Mr Klaus Peter Hank- GSR.Mbh (Germany) and Mr Ubi Franklin-President MMMG

According to the Governor “We are very certain that this singular act will not only attract more tourists to the state thereby boosting its economy, but also further confirm Calabar’s growing status as a global city of reckoning and this project will also increase the states internally generated revenue”.