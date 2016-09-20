IPOB Targets 100 Cities for Worldwide Protest over Detained Leader

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

In its efforts to intensify pressure on the federal government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has finalised plans to hold protest marches in major cities in the world next Friday.

The protest march scheduled to hold in at least 100 cities across the globe, including Sydney, Toronto, Moscow, Sao Paulo, New York, London and other European capital cities, would involve members of IPOB and sympathisers across the world marching in solidarity for Kanu and the cause for which he is languishing in detention.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, who made known the plans for the global protest and the scope it would take, said: “No stone will be left unturned to ensure that everywhere reverberates to the theme of freedom around the major world cities.

“We are demanding the release of our leader who the courts have determined time and time again that he is innocent. Governments of the world and their citizens will be made to see the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for exactly what it is-a dictatorship run by a cabal of bumbling incompetent unrepentant religious zealots.

“Our indefatigability will be demonstrated across the world to let Nigeria understand IPOB is indeed a global phenomenon unrivaled in the history of modern freedom fighting. “In more than 100 countries and territories around the world, mankind will know who Kanu is. At the end of this exercise, countries will know that Kanu is more than any other African alive.a”

Powerful explained that during the protest marches, petitions and letters would be delivered to presidents, prime ministers, chancellors and heads of state of every of the countries in each of the over 100 cities where IPOB would march for freedom.

According to him, the magnitude of the protest march would jolt the federal government but there was nothing they could do to stop the global event, adding that “even enemies of Biafra in Aso Rock alike will feel the impact of this irrepressible human force yearning for freedom of their leader and their nation-Biafra.

“It will be frighteningly unprecedented because for the first time, doubting Thomas will come face to face with the might of IPOB worldwide that Kanu leads. It will be terrifying but it will be peaceful and a thing of joy to those who believe in freedom for the people of Biafra.”

Apart from arousing the consciousness of the global community to the Biafra quest for self-determination, the protest march, according to the IPOB media secretary, would also expose the folly of those “who misguided Buhari to make the worst political mistake in the history of Nigeria, which is the arrest and illegal detention of our leader.” Powerful further pointed out that the detained IPOB leader was on a divine mission to deliver his people when he was arrested hence “history will record that the decline of Nigeria started with the kidnap of our leader on that fateful evening in Lagos.”

He stated that the arrest and continued detention of Kanu has plunged Nigeria into “a phase of irreversible decline that will inevitably end with its breakup and emergence of Biafra.

“As we are ready to march against the illegal detention of our leader, Prophet Nnamdi Kanu, we hope the international community will hear the trumpet and prevail upon Buhari to do the needful or else things will definitely fall apart in Nigeria.”