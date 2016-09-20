Abdulmumin Denies Ownership of UK Bank Account, Property

Maduabum refutes claims he bribed youth group

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Jibrin Abdulmumin, has denied owning an account with ING Bank in United Kingdom, with a balance of over £1.3 million.

He also denied any links to the address registered to the bank account at 453 Crankbrook Road, Ilford Essex IG2 6EW.

The Anti-Corruption Unit of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) had last Sunday released a document indicating that the lawmaker maintained and operated an account with the bank’s branch at Forum House, Grenville Street, St-Heller, Jerssy JE2 4UF, Channels Island United Kingdom.

This is as the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, denied the claim that he induced the NYCN or any person with N20 million to reveal details of a foreign account being operated by Abdulmumin.

According to the document circulated by the NYCN, the said account was in operation as at June 2016, in contravention of the 1999 Constitution, which bars public officials from operating foreign accounts.

Abdulmumin in a series of tweets on his twitter handle monday, however, noted that his lawyers would take the appropriate action.

“I am therefore calling on the relevant authorities to investigate and take decisive action on this latest assault on my person and unveil the real sponsors. I will be reporting these hatchet men to the police and EFCC this morning and my lawyers are taking the necessary legal actions. Enough is Enough!” The tweets read.

The lawmaker alleged that the document, which he described fake, is part of a plot to divert attention from the allegations of budget fraud and corruption he leveled against Dogara.

“This blackmail is part of a wider propaganda arranged by the desperate Speaker Dogara through his Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon CID Maduabum. Maduabum has recruited and paid N20 million to one Ifeanyi Okonkwo and Ikenga Ugochinyere of a shadow youth organisation to do the hatchet job.”

“The plan is to create credibility problem for me as I prepare to release more revelations of corruption by Dogara that will send shock down the spines of Nigerians” Abdulmumin said, and urged Nigerians to disregard the document in circulation.

Maduabum, in a statement made available to THISDAY formally denied the allegation.

“I formally deny this new allegation and denounce it as the hallucination of a deranged psychopath, a drowning man who is catching on all straws to rescue himself from the deep hole he is in. This has shown once again that corruption and lies are an essential part of Jibrin’s DNA. He obviously thinks that everybody must be bribed to act patriotically to expose his corruption and nefarious activities,” he said.

The statement read further: “I feel sorry for the media that unwittingly play into his hands by publishing his continuously false and libelous vituperations. Jibrin is so unintelligent that he has not seen that his pattern is an open one. Once you say anything against him, he immediately manufactures some imaginary bribe being given to the person by persons he picks at a whim. I have chosen to respond once again not because Jibrin is worthy of a reply but just to set the records straight.”