Nigeria’s  Flamingos Set to Make U17 World Cup History against Brazil

Nigeria’s Flamingos are one game away from reaching the final of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, but standing in their way is an illustrious juggernaut – Brazil.

It is a semi-final that promises plenty of excitement, with both teams having shown resilience, character and an ability to find their way through difficult moments.

For Nigeria, though, this is another opportunity to show how far they have come since arriving in Morocco and how much belief has grown within the team. The journey has certainly not been straightforward for Hakeem Busari’s side.

The Nigeria cadet ladies began their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Poland, a result that left them with little room for error in their remaining group matches. There were questions to answer, and the pressure was already building.

With qualification for the knockout stages hanging in the balance, the Flamingos needed to respond quickly. They did exactly that, grinding out a 2-0 victory over Puerto Rico to get their campaign back on track.

The real turning point, however, came against defending champions, North Korea. Nigeria produced a performance that announced their arrival as serious contenders, with the Flamingos winning 3-1 and showing confidence, discipline and a level of attacking quality.

It was a statement victory, one that not only secured their place in the Round of 16 but also gave the players a huge boost in belief heading into the knockout stages, where they conquered Mexico in a 2-1 win.

Against Venezuela in the Round of 8, patience and persistence were required. Chances came and went, and it looked as though the contest might need extra time before Azeezat Oduntan stepped up in the 89th minute to convert a penalty and send Nigeria into the semi-finals.

One player Nigeria will certainly need to keep an eye on in the Brazilian side is Greise Kelly. She has been one of the standout performers in Morocco, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

At the other end, Nigeria will once again be looking towards goalkeeper Jane Ijirigho. Her performances have been particularly important during the knockout rounds, with some crucial interventions helping the Flamingos stay in games and progress through difficult moments.

Speaking to FIFA.com, Nigeria’s Head Coach Busari described the semi-final berth as a dream come true and an opportunity to make the country proud. “Reaching the semi-finals is a dream come true for me and a great achievement. I’m looking forward to it because I want to make my country proud. We want to give our best in the next match and show everyone what we can do.”

The semi-final tie is scheduled for today, Wednesday, 4 November, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, Pitch 3, Rabat, Morocco, with kick off set for 6pm Morocco time (7pm in Nigeria).