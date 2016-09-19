Lagos Organises Capacity Training in Basketball

As part of efforts to teach the basics of coaching cum techniques of the game, the Lagos State Basketball Association (LSBA) is organising a four-day workshop from October 25 to 28 for coaches in schools and academies.

The training is staged in collaboration with Dynaspro with the aim of training the existing developmental Coaches as well as identifies new ones by evaluating their capability to handle children at their sensitive and formative ages.

For the chairman of LSBA, Babs Ogunade, Dynaspro would be partnering, while the association would provide technical and managerial support for the partnership.

“The LSBBA is saddled with the responsibility of developing the game in Lagos across gender lines.

The clinics and trainings we have had speaks for itself, we are however not averse to partnerships and collaboration in improving capacity. We welcome inputs and partnerships from any well-meaning group, and in this case Dynaspro to partner and inject capacity building across all lines in the quest to teach and improve the game of basketball in Lagos State,” Ogunade said.

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dynaspro, Oluseyi Oyebode, among the objectives are; to ensure those saddle/to be saddled with the responsibility of impacting fundamental skills/knowledge are trained, tested and certified.

He added that there would be appraisal for trainers in both theory and practical, while certificates and license would be issued to those that are successful based on the results.

With a target of 250 participants with resource persons include former national basketball team coach to the London 2012 Olympic Games, Ayo Bakare; Adokie O’Brien, director, Nigeria Institute for Sports (NIS); Oliver Babatunde Johnson of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria; Prof. Clement Fasan of Lagos State University (LASU); Kindsley Ojiagburu, a FIBA Graded Referee; George Berefori of American International School, Lagos; Dr. Adeyeye Festus of University of Lagos (UNILAG); Nelson Peter, Deputy Director, Ministry of Youth and Sports and Prof. Grace Otinwa of University of Lagos.