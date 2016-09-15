FG Calls PDP ‘Shameless Irritant’ for Asking Buhari to Quit

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

For daring to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to quit, the Federal Government on Thursday tagged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a shameless irritant bent on distracting the government from its rescue mission and returning the country to ”Egypt”.

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed said in a statement that government was on a rescue mission to revive Nigeria after PDP left it in a coma. He said PDP was out to sabotage the rescue efforts.

Mohammed said if the PDP had understood the meaning of shame, it would never have dared to even make a single comment on the same economy that it did everything to kill.

”While the PDP was emasculating Nigeria on all fronts, including social, economic and political, the rapacious party was deceiving Nigerians by giving them the illusion of growth and prosperity.

Instead of showing remorse and rebuilding itself to a strong opposition party, the PDP has continued to blame the successor Buhari Administration which is left to pack their mess. PDP undertakers have continued to engage in a blame game, when they should be hiding from the shame they brought upon themselves and the nation,” the statement

said.

Apparently angered by the Eid-el-Kabir message by Buhari, where the president had dismissed its16 years in the saddle as extremely wasteful and without corresponding savings and lack of investment and infrastructure, PDP had asked the president to quit for failing to meet public expectations.

But Mohammed in a burst of rage, described the economy under PDP’s watch as nothing but a bubble that was buoyed by massive corruption and chronic incompetence. He said such was the scale of graft under the former ruling party that the sum of $31.5 million was allegedly traced to a former First Lady without any known means of earned livelihood.