FG Calls PDP ‘Shameless Irritant’ for Asking Buhari to Quit

2
917

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

For daring to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to quit, the Federal Government on Thursday tagged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a shameless irritant bent on distracting the government from its rescue mission and returning the country to ”Egypt”.

Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed said in a statement that government was on a rescue mission to revive Nigeria after PDP left it in a coma. He said PDP was out to sabotage the rescue efforts.

Mohammed said if the PDP had understood the meaning of shame, it would never have dared to even make a single comment on the same economy that it did everything to kill.

”While the PDP was emasculating Nigeria on all fronts, including social, economic and political, the rapacious party was deceiving Nigerians by giving them the illusion of growth and prosperity.

Instead of showing remorse and rebuilding itself to a strong opposition party, the PDP has continued to blame the successor Buhari Administration which is left to pack their mess. PDP undertakers have continued to engage in a blame game, when they should be hiding from the shame they brought upon themselves and the nation,” the statement
said.

Apparently angered by the Eid-el-Kabir message by Buhari, where the president had dismissed its16 years in the saddle as extremely wasteful and without corresponding savings and lack of investment and infrastructure, PDP had asked the president to quit for failing to meet public expectations.

But Mohammed in a burst of rage, described the economy under PDP’s watch as nothing but a bubble that was buoyed by massive corruption and chronic incompetence. He said such was the scale of graft under the former ruling party that the sum of $31.5 million was allegedly traced to a former First Lady without any known means of earned livelihood.

  • Kekedu

    PDP is in a rush. They should be patient enough for APC to complete its own 16 years before complaining. They should focus on eating their proceed of corruption by selling their forex loot in the black market for now. With just the revealed balance of $31.5mln on a card, Mama Peace can get more than N1.2billion from Abokifx. She can even pay the salaries owed Bayelsa workers.

  • MDG2020

    HISTORY OF THEY STOLE!
    Gowon, $67B
    Murtala, $3M
    Obasanjo, OFN $2.7B
    Shagari, Import License $24B
    Umaru Dikko, $4B
    Buhari, $2.7B Breif Case
    IBB, $12B Oil Windfall.
    Abacha, $5B, $2.4B, $6B, $700M, $345M, etc?
    Abdusalami, $7.3B
    Obasanjo AGAIN, $60B Power Project, $2B Library, Bilion, Bilion, Million, Million!
    Yaradua, Turai, Haaaaa! Billion, Million, etc.
    Jonathan, $100 Trillion, $400B, $60B, etc,
    Deziani, Haaaaa? $23Tr……… $800B………. to be continued!
    Buhari AGAIN! Until the next EXCUSE/BLAME PRESIDENT takeover.
    Now to the trollers: IT IS A GAME BEING PLAYED ON YOU ALL BY THIS FAILURES, UNTIL SUCH A TIME YOU PICK UP YOUR WEAPON AGAINST YOUR INNOCENT NEIBOUGH, THAT HAS NO LOT NOR SAY IN ALL THIS WICKED ETNIC/ RELIGIOUS GAMES.
    ASK LIBYA.
    ASK SYRIA.
    ASK IRAQ.
    Egypt Overcame Because they have wise elders.
    Nigerians, BECAREFUL.
    THIS CHANGE MAY BE THE UNDOING OF THIS GREAT NATION.