Firm Produces Diesel, Kerosene from Plastics

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

It was jubilation galore in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, as the Education Advancement Centre (EAC) released a set of chemical products made from waste plastics and cans.

The products include diesel, kerosene and alum which are made from waste plastic and cans instead of crude oil.

The firm launched the products at an exhibition at its Bodija, Ibadan headquarters, which is one of the activities marking its 20th anniversary.

The products, which come at a cheaper cost, according to the Director, Mr Muyiwa Bamgbose, will also reduce environmental destruction through the use of the non-degradable materials as raw materials.

Bamgbose further hinted that rather than relying on oil which is quite expensive, the waste materials, which are available in huge quantities, are far cheaper.

For instance, he said a litre of its kerosene and diesel costs N120 instead of the average of N200 they are being sold nationwide.

But EAC is not willing to go into large production. Rather, the firm is looking for large scale investors or manufacturers that can produce at that level that will meet the need of Nigerians.

Bamgbose, in an interview with reporters, said: “For the diesel and kerosene, we call them green products. They are made from waste thermosetting plastics which do not have any recycle value. The non-thermosetting plastics can be recycled but thermosetting are useless. From those thermosetting plastics, we have been able to produce kerosene that can reduce the cost of fuel and get our environment cleaner because they are non-degradable.