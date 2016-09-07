Scores Injured as Hausa, Fulani Clash Over Girl Claims One

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Scores were on Wednesday injured and one person was killed at the Abattoir, Oko-oba area of Agege, following a bloody clash between the Hausa and Fulani communities in the area.

It was gathered that the crisis erupted when a young Hausa girl was beaten up by a Fulani man, over a yet-to-ascertained matter.

The young girl was said to have rushed home to report, thus triggering the anger of the Hausa youths, who set off to revenge the beating on their female member.

The incident had first started with exchange of words before it snowballed to an altercation and then became bloody as they unleashed mayhem in the area.

Both groups were said to have unleashed violence on themselves using matchetes and other dangerous weapons, at the end of which an Hausa man was killed and several others seriously injured.

To quell the situation, the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Olatunji Disu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, alongside the Area G Commander, stormed the scene and restored peace, while arresting four suspects.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Fatai Owoseni, has directed that a peace parley to be organised with the leaders of the both parties in order to seek for a lasting solution and prevent its reoccurrence.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, said it took the intervention of the police to quell what would have deteriorated to a serious crisis.