Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest in Edo

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Suspected gunmen on Monday abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Paul Irikefe, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

Father Irikefe, a lecturer with Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Major Seminary in Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, was said to have been kidnapped at Benin bye-pass in Edo State.

But another information revealed that the victim might have been picked up by the kidnappers around Effurun, near Warri in Delta State.

THISDAY checks revealed that the priest left Ibadan and was on his way to Warri, Delta State, to attend the burial rites of his friend and colleague, Rev. Fr. Benet Chike Amaefule.

Rev. Fr. Amaefule had died on August 16, 2016, at the age of 31 after a brief illness.

A night vigil of prayers and Mass was put in place for the late priest at S S Peters and Pauls Catholic church at Emede in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state on Monday at 4 p.m.

THISDAY learnt that an early morning prayer and funeral mass were organised for the late priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Warri.

The kidnapped priest was on his way for the Monday vigil prayers for the deceased when he was abducted along Benin bye-pass by the suspected gunmen.

THISDAY learnt that the incident affected the morale of the other priests that had gathered for the burial of their late colleague.