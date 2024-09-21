‘The Weekend’ Records Success to Debut at BFI Film Festival

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

‘The Weekend,’ a psychological thriller directed by Daniel Oriahi, continues to record success, grossing over N18 million at the Nigerian box office. This comes after the thriller was selected to screen at the 68th edition of the BFI Film Festival in London and around the UK from 9 to 20th October 2024.

Following a successful premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and nationwide release across cinemas, The Weekend stands out as the only Nigerian film selected for this year’s festival, further solidifying its significance on the global stage. This year’s BFI will feature 253 titles from 79 countries, showcasing a diverse array of 64 languages.

The varied lineup of the festival includes feature films, short films, series, and immersive works, highlighting its dedication to honouring global cinema. ‘The Weekend’ is expected to make an impressive showcase in the BFI (LFF) Cult Section alongside some of the most anticipated thrillers and horror films of the fall season.

A production of Trino Motion Pictures, written by Egbemawei Dimiyei Sammy and produced by Uche Okocha, Vanessa Kanu, and Freddie O Anyaegbunam Jr. the film explores the complexities of family dynamics. It is a story about an orphan whose yearning for family and deeper connections leads to a weekend beyond her expectations.

Uche Okocha, the producer, in a statement prior the announcement of ‘The Weekend’ at The BFI London Film Festival, expressed his pride about it being the only Nigerian film to be shown at the festival.

“The journey of The Weekend from Tribeca to Nigerian audiences has been remarkable, I am particularly proud we get to represent as the only Nigeria film and we are eager for it to engage new viewers in the UK.”