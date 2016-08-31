Integrate Chinese Language into Schools’ Curricular, NGO Tells FG

Uchechukwu Nnaike

A Non-governmental Oganisation (NGO), Initiative of African Friends of China has called on the federal government to introduce the teaching of Chinese Language in secondary schools across the country.

The President of the NGO, Mr. Fred Ogwazu, made the call while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DBS Media Ltd, a Nigerian creative media content agency in Lagos recently.

Ogwazu said the development if considered will tend to explore maximally the socio-economic corporations, educational and cultural exchanges as well as technological and skills acquisition.

He said in the new world order, Africa and China seem to have slots in common, hence the believe that Africa has so much opportunity in China and vice-versa.

“To further boost this advocacy, we have already concluded plans to commence the teaching of Chinese Language in some centres across Africa, starting from Nigeria. The Nigeria centre will be located in Abuja with business men and other interested persons as our target, while others will be cited in African countries such as Ethiopia and South Africa.

“Already, we have written to the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria to provide us with volunteer teachers for the language and we are sure to commence very soon.”

According to him, the development would also promote good ideas for indigenous African companies intending to partner Chinese companies and making recommendations where necessary.

Ogwazu said the relationship between Nigeria and China has been growing by the day, following the commendable activities of institutions like Forum on China-Africa Corporation and the China-Africa Development Fund.

“Initiative of African Friends of China is therefore calling for greater awareness among African governments and private sectors to key into the developmental opportunities provided by the Chinese Government through this platform towards tackling most of Africa’s challenges.”

He said apart from advocating for the teaching of Chinese Language in schools across Nigeria and other African countries as a way of strengthening socio-economic and cultural ties with China, the MoU also seeks to connect opportunities with investors through the provision of timely information.

He said such information is mainly on opportunities available in China and in the continent.

Ogwazu added that the MoU was tailored around changing the perception of products and services exchange between China and other African countries and provide feedback channels where necessary among others.

“To also realise this, we in conjunction with DBS Media Limited would implore the use of documentary videos and movies in creating the much needed awareness on the potential in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“Our partnership with DBS Media is strategic as we intend to do a well-researched documentary and video that will highlight the developmental drives by Chinese Government to African nations.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director, DBS Media, Mr. Cletus Chukwuma, said he is looking forward to a fruitful working relationship with the association, as the agency has all it takes to meet its expectations. “We are not new in packing of quality contents that satisfies the curiosity of the viewing public.”