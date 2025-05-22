With 47.73% Spread, Nigeria Still Far from Attaining 70% Broadband Penetration Target

Emma Okonji

Despite the assurance by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) that Nigeria’s broadband penetration would reach and surpass 70 per cent threshold by the end of 2025, it appears such assurance is far from reality, considering the current broadband penetration level of 47.73 per cent with 103.5 million broadband subscriptions as at March 2025.

NCC had in 2023, assured Nigerians that the country would attain 50 per cent broadband penetration threshold by the end of 2023 and possibly surpasse the 70 per cent target by 2025, as contained in the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025.

NCC’s assurance was based on the contribution of telecommunications’ sector to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), which increased significantly to 16 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, coupled with the various regulatory efforts put in place by the telecoms regulator.

As at March 2024, broadband penetration was 43.53 per cent, but it grew slightly to 45.61 per cent in January 2025, before reaching 47.73 in March 2025.

Given the slow growth rate in broadband penetration since 2023, it is evident that Nigeria did not attain the 50 per cent broadband target by 2023 and may likely not also attain the 70 per cent broadband target by the end of 2025, which is just seven months away.

Latest statistics on broadband subscriptions and penetration published by the NCC, on its official website, showed that Nigeria attained 44.43 per cent penetration, with 96 million broadband subscriptions in December 2024. A breakdown of the numbers showed that in January 2025, Nigeria attained 45.61 broadband penetration, with 98 million broadband subscriptions. In February 2025, the country attained 46.58 broadband penetration, with 100 million broadband subscriptions, before attaining 47.73 broadband penetration level, with 103 million broadband subscriptions in March 2025.

According to the statistics, Nigeria had attained 43.83 per cent broadband penetration in April 2024, with 95 million broadband subscriptions, which dropped to 43.80 per cent broadband penetration with 94 million subscriptions by May 2024. The figures however increased slightly to 43.92 per cent broadband penetration, with 95 million broadband subscriptions in June 2024.

Further analysis revealed that there was another increase in July 2024, when Nigeria attained 44.04 per cent broadband penetration with 95.4 million broadband subscriptions, but the figures dropped again to 43.16 per cent broadband penetration, with 93.5 million broadband subscriptions in August 2024, with a further drop to 41.56 per cent broadband penetration and 90 million broadband subscriptions in September 2024.

The figures however increased to 42.24 per cent broadband penetration, with 91 million broadband subscriptions in October 2024. As at November 2024, broadband penetration was 43.16 per cent, with 93 million broadband subscriptions, before increasing further to 44.43 per cent broadband penetration, with 96 million broadband subscriptions in December 2024.

Responding to the concerns of industry stakeholders over the slow growth rate of broadband penetration , the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, told THISDAY in a telephone interview, that if Nigeria does not improve on her investments in the telecoms sector, it would be difficult to attain 70 per cent broadband penetration by December 2025.

According to Adebayo, “The target year 2025 is few months from now, and if we do not have real investors in the telecoms sector who will invest for a minimum turnaround of the sector, it will affect the growth of the telecoms industry, which will also affect the vision of achieving 70 per cent broadband penetration by December 2025. To achieve rapid growth in broadband penetration, we need ubiquitous broadband connectivity, and more fibre optic cable connections from the shores of the sea in Nigeria to the hinterlands where there is high demand for broadband connectivity. We also need more upgrades of cell sites that are formerly on microwave and we need more fibre-to-the-home connectivity.”