Lagos Creates Criminal Information System (LCIS)

•74962 cases recorded in 7 years

Segun James





The Lagos State Government has said with the introduction of the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS), a total of 74,962 cases/inmates were recorded in the state between 2018 and May, 2025.

This was disclosed by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN), who gave the statistics at the ongoing ministerial press briefing to mark the second year of the second term of the governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Alausa, Ikeja.

He also disclosed that the top three crime locations in the state between January, 2024-May, 2025, are Ikeja, Lagos Island and Lekki.

Pedro lamented that the custodial facilities in Lagos are 106% above the built capacity.

Pedro said: “Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS) is a major initiative and achievement of the Ministry of Justice. The LCIS was created and has been perfected as a platform to automate the processes

“In order to increase efficiency in the criminal justice system in the state we have leveraged technology and new initiatives in the Ministry of Justice notwithstanding the challenges presented by other agencies involved in the criminal justice system.

“We aim to integrate technology into crime prevention, investigation, and trial, including the creation of virtual rooms within the Ministry of Justice to protect witnesses and reduce costs.

“The LCIS was created and has been perfected as a platform to automate the processes and procedure within the Criminal Justice System in Lagos State.

“The system is a databank of all criminal cases pending in Magistrates and High courts in Lagos State where the defendant is custody in any of the correctional centres in Lagos State or granted bail by the court.

“In other words, we detail record of all Defendants in custody awaiting trial and those already convicted including their biometric, physical, personal picture and offence charged with.

“It is a crime data register that serves as a repository of data of persons who have been in contact with the Criminal Justice System in the State through the courts (excluding police stations).”

He gave a rundown of the recorded criminal cases; from the LCIS, the combined population in the Custodial facilities was 9,096 as at May, 2025

“As at May, 2025, the custodial facilities in Lagos are 106% above the built capacity.

“The system recorded a total of 74,962 cases/inmates between 2018 and May, 2025

“Over 10,000 suspects/cases were processed through between January, 2024-May, 2025

“64% of conviction reported between January 2024-May, 2025 are plea bargain convictions.

“Top three crime locations in Lagos State between January, 2024-May, 2025 are Ikeja, Lagos Island and Lekki.

“The records show that more suspects of Ogun and Oyo origin have been processed through the system more than any other states.”

The Commissioner explained further: “In providing quick access to justice as regard social disorder, “the Directorate received 6,601 Petitions, 4,443 were resolved and 1,882 petitions remained unresolved while 285 matters were referred to other MDAs.

“The Directorate also obtained two judgements in favour of the state government. During the period under review, the directorate collected a total sum of N7,300,000 (Seven Million, Three Hundred, Thousand Naira) on behalf of the complainants out of which N 3,000,000 (Three Million Naira) was awarded by the court on behalf of the petitioner.

“Furthermore, the Ministry established the Public Advisory Centre to offer free legal advice guidance and information and legal advice to the citizens of the State in relation to services of the MDA in Lagos State and how to seek redress for any grievance.”