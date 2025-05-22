Access Bank Named Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand for 4th Consecutive Year

Nume Ekeghe





Access Bank Plc has once again clinched the title of Nigeria’s most valuable brand, marking the fourth consecutive year the financial institution has topped the “Nigeria 25” rankings by Brand Finance, the global leader in brand valuation.

According to a statement, the 2025 edition of the report reaffirmed Access Bank’s dominance in the brand space and reflects its continued strength in innovation, customer engagement, and regional expansion. The bank’s consistent performance in brand equity is credited to its deliberate focus on digital transformation, inclusive banking, and strategic positioning within Nigeria’s evolving financial landscape.

According to Brand Finance, banking brands now account for 59 per cent of the total brand value among Nigeria’s top 25, up from previous years. The sector’s growing influence is evident in the latest rankings, where financial institutions have overtaken other industries to dominate the top tier — a trend that highlights the sector’s resilience, adaptability, and central role in Nigeria’s economic progress.

The Nigeria 25 2025 ranking also highlights considerable shifts in the country’s strongest brands, with banking brands rising through the ranks to dominate the top 10.

This demonstrates a growing recognition of the sector’s resilience and adaptability, particularly as financial services play an increasingly crucial role in driving Nigeria’s economy forward.

Managing Director, Brand Finance Nigeria, Babatunde Odumeru, in a statement added: “Nigerian banking brands continue to grow, successfully navigating a challenging economic landscape with strategic agility while also maintaining customer loyalty.”

Commenting on the ranking, Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna, said: “This recognition as Nigeria’s most valuable brand for the fourth year running is a testament to the strength of our people, our customers’ trust, and the strategic clarity that drives everything we do.

“At Access Bank, we remain committed to delivering value through innovation, financial inclusion, and impactful partnerships across Africa and beyond.”

Also speaking on the milestone, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Bolaji Agbede, stated: “Access Bank’s brand leadership reflects the Group’s long-term vision of becoming the world’s most respected African financial institution.

“As we continue to evolve and expand our footprint, we are focused on delivering sustainable growth, deepening stakeholder trust, and enhancing the customer experience across all our markets.”