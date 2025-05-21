Entourage Integrated Trust Expands to New Regions

Entourage Integrated Trust, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing microfinance institutions, has announced bold plans to expand beyond its current 29-state footprint, with the first step being a feasibility study in Maiduguri, Borno State. This move reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to transforming lives and empowering businesses through financial inclusion.

Commenting on this development, the Chief Executive Officer of Entourage Integrated Trust, Mr. Seyi Asagun, said:“At Entourage Integrated Trust, we believe in the power of financial access to change lives and uplift entire communities. Expanding into new regions like Maiduguri is not just about growth— it’s about creating new opportunities, fostering resilience, and ensuring that every entrepreneur, no matter where they are, has a chance to succeed.”

According to him, for years, Entourage has been a trusted financial partner for thousands of small businesses, offering innovative products that empower entrepreneurs to overcome financial barriers and achieve their goals.

He noted that this expansion signals a deeper commitment to breaking down the barriers that prevent many from accessing formal financial services, particularly in underserved areas.

The feasibility study in Maiduguri, he said, will assess the local economic landscape, infrastructure readiness, and community needs, ensuring that Entourage’s services are tailored to the realities of each region.

“This thoughtful approach aims to build long-term economic stability and create lasting impacts for local businesses and families,” he added.

Also speaking, Deputy Managing Director of the company, Mr Nkafuonye Philip, said: “Our mission has always been to empower communities through financial solutions that are both inclusive and transformative. As we look to expand, our focus remains on building meaningful relationships with local leaders, understanding the unique needs of each market, and delivering financial tools that make a difference.”

Entourage’s expansion is expected to create jobs, stimulate local economies, and provide essential financial support to thousands more entrepreneurs across Nigeria, driving a wave of economic growth that reaches every corner of the country.