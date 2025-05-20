  • Tuesday, 20th May, 2025

NCAA Grants Aircraft Maintenance Licence to Flybird

Nigeria | 54 minutes ago

Leading aircraft management and private jet charter company, Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited, has been granted an Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO) by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), enabling it to improve its service offerings. 

This feat marks a significant milestone in the firm’s commitment to operational excellence, safety and service delivery.

With this certification, Flybird is officially authorized to carry out aircraft maintenance services in line with stringent national and international aviation standards. 

The approval also strengthens the firm’s capacity to provide comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions to both its managed fleet and third-party operators.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flybird, Ahmed Borodo, described the approval as being a catalyst for the company’s full-service aviation platform development.

He said: “Our clients can now rely on our in-house technical capabilities for faster turnaround times, higher maintenance standards, and increased operational reliability. We are grateful to NCAA for its support and confidence in our systems and personnel.”

In her remark, the Line and Base Maintenance Manager at Flybird, Paulina Ogbaji, stated that the certification is a validation of the hard work and dedication of the company’s maintenance team. 

“We have consistently maintained high technical standards, and this milestone reflects our readiness to support a growing fleet with safe and efficient maintenance operations,” she said. 

The AMO certification further positions Flybird among the few private jet companies in Nigeria with NCAA-approved maintenance capabilities, reinforcing its leadership in business aviation services across the West African sub region.

