Navy to Commission Six Platforms to Boost Maritime Security in Nigeria, Gulf of Guinea

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Navy said it will on May 31 commission six newly acquired platforms at NNS BEECROFT, Apapa, Lagos, to strengthen maritime security in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea.

Addressing a press conference at the naval headquarters in Abuja to officially kick-start the Nigerian Navy’s 69th Anniversary Celebrations 2025, scheduled to hold from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, June 1, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, revealed that the new platforms included three patrol vessels and three helicopters.

Represented by Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Navy, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, the CNS revealed that the three patrol vessels were codenamed “NNS SHERE, NNS FARO, and NNS IKOGOSI.”

He stated that the three helicopters, when commissioned, would bring the total number of helicopters in the Nigerian Navy’s inventory to 14.

Ogalla stated, “In terms of fleet renewal, the Nigerian Navy has taken delivery of more platforms in support of all our maritime security operations.

“Notable amongst these are three new patrol vessels and three newly acquired helicopters, which will be commissioned during the Navy week. All three vessels are about 38 meters long with an endurance of five days.

“Two of the vessels were acquired from Singapore and one from South Korea, and they all arrived in Nigeria in December 2024. These vessels will serve as seaward defence boats within Nigeria’s littorals up to the 24 nautical mile contiguous zone and, when necessary, go beyond in hot pursuit as necessary.”

The CNS said the three patrol vessels would essentially improve the navy’s presence at sea.

He explained, “Additionally, three more Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopters will be commissioned, bringing the total number of helicopters in the Nigerian Navy’s inventory to 14, thus, improving our air operations exponentially.

“As you are aware, the maritime domain is common to all because maritime boundaries cannot be accurately defined like land boundaries.”

The CNS said the Nigerian Navy had staged and participated in several local and international exercises with Gulf of Guinea states and foreign partners to achieve synergy in maritime security.

Recalling the recently concluded Exercise Obangame Express 2025, which held from May 10 to 16, Ogalla stated that the exercise brought together the navies of the Gulf of Guinea states and foreign partners, including the USA, Brazil, Italy, and Spain.