‘Traces of Time’ As Otu Blends History, Vision at Carnival Calabar Theme Unveiling

Linus Obogo

The venue was the plush five-star Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja. In a spectacle of brilliance, radiance and cultural grandeur, Governor Bassey Edet Otu last week etched his name in golden ink on the canvas of history by orchestrating a most resplendent unveiling of the 2025 Carnival Calabar theme, ‘Traces of Time’. With an assemblage of dignitaries whose presence cut across continents and sectors, from eminent past governors and diplomats to global tourism icons and captains of industry, the governor proved that Calabar’s heartbeat resounds far beyond the borders of Cross River State. This was not merely an unveiling—it was an international declaration of purpose, passion, and prestige, brilliantly marketed to the eyes and ears of the world.

The evening pulsed with emotion as Governor Otu, flanked by two of his illustrious predecessors — Mr. Donald Duke and Senator Liyel Imoke — honoured the bold dreams that first set the carnival in motion two decades ago. His reverence for continuity was palpable, as he paid sumptuous tribute not just with words, but with actions that affirmed his place in the lineage of visionaries who nurtured Africa’s biggest street party from an idea into a global cultural phenomenon. And there, before a hall radiant with the glow of diplomacy and elegance, the 20th anniversary cake was cut—a symbol of legacy passed down, yet freshly reborn.

With eloquence worthy of statesmen and poets, Governor Otu declared the carnival a vessel of identity and ingenuity. “Carnival Calabar,” he intoned, “is not just a parade of colours; it is a bold expression of our collective dreams, cultural heritage, and economic ingenuity.” In those words, echoed a leader’s understanding that culture, when rightly harnessed, is both anchor and engine—holding a people to their roots even as it propels them into the future. Otu’s poetic cadence and visionary appeal found resonance among the diplomatic corps and business leaders in attendance, who recognized in his message the universality of culture as a tool for unity, peace, and prosperity.

This was not a night of spectacle alone, but one steeped in import. By placing the carnival’s unveiling on such a prominent international platform, Governor Otu turned a local celebration into a global invitation. He summoned the world to Calabar—not just to witness colour and choreography—but to partake in a spiritual and economic journey through time. With ‘Traces of Time’ as this year’s theme, the 2025 edition promises more than pageantry—it promises reflection, reconnection and rejuvenation. It will be a pilgrimage through memory and modernity, where each float, each drumbeat, each dance step will narrate the story of a people proud of their past and boldly walking into tomorrow.

Among those who hailed the governor’s deft diplomacy and vision was the UN Resident Representative, Elsie Atafuwa, who praised the carnival as a cultural powerhouse aligning perfectly with global development goals. Her sentiments were echoed by Obi Asika of the National Council for Arts and Culture, who highlighted the festival’s role in promoting Afrobeats and storytelling, and by Aisha Adamu of the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization, who pledged to expand the carnival’s influence across the African diaspora. These endorsements were not mere ceremonial affirmations—they were strategic recognitions of Calabar’s evolving role in the world’s cultural economy.

Governor Otu’s speech also shone with humility and heart as he acknowledged the invisible hands that make the carnival thrive: the band leaders, dancers, caterers, tailors, sanitation workers, and artisans who form the festival’s living soul. These unsung heroes, often lost in the dazzle of centre stage, were elevated to their rightful place as the true custodians of Cross River’s pride and resilience. With new innovations such as the Junior Carnival, the Night of Kings and Queens, and the regional Ikom and Ogoja Carnivals, Governor Otu’s administration has breathed fresh life into the veins of a legacy already rich in rhythm.

The night’s crescendo came not only in words and ceremony, but in the spirit that lingered—one of hope, unity, and a rediscovery of self. As Sir Gabe Onah reflected on the transformation of a 12-kilometre route into the longest carnival stretch in the world, he reminded all that Carnival Calabar is no longer just a spectacle—it is an economic engine, an artistic laboratory, and a symbol of what Africa can achieve when vision meets resilience. The partnership with AfriExim Bank, Deloitte, and other global players is a testament to that fact, validating Governor Otu’s emphasis on sustainable tourism and creative industry development.

Thus, under the theme ‘Traces of Time,’ the 2025 Carnival Calabar promises to be more than a festival—it will be a living archive, a museum in motion, and a masterpiece in progress. With the world’s eyes now trained on Cross River State, the task ahead is noble and clear: to deliver a celebration befitting its heritage, worthy of its heroes, and resonant with the times. And at the helm stands Governor Bassey Edet Otu—gracious, visionary, and resolute—guiding this cultural colossus into a future as dazzling as the carnival lights that dance through Calabar every December.

· Mr. Obogo is the Special Adviser to Cross River State Governor Bassey Edet Otu on Media and Publicity