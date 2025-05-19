A New Song at NIMASA

Workers of the agency express delight at a fresh air of incentives. Vincent Obia writes

Johnson Asok (not real name) wasn’t sure whether to proceed with a voluntary retirement plan he had made after working for nearly 20 years at the agency. With ample experience gained from various departments of the organisation, he felt a bit of boredom and lack of excitement in his job.

“Moreover, there was no new incentive to put in more. In fact, frustration had begun to set in,” said Asok, who works in the Maritime Labour Services Department of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). “The coming of the new director-general tended to worsen my confusion, as no one knew what lied ahead, especially with regard to incentivisation of work.”

But after more than one year of Dr. Dayo Mobereola’s stewardship as Director-General of NIMASA, Asok said his vocation now had a clear direction, and he was motivated to work more, perform better, and achieve more.

In Nigeria’s increasingly volatile employment market, quitting a job with NIMASA without a better alternative lined up is a far-fetched adventure. And having the motivation to go the extra mile to achieve results seems even more distant.

“But Mobereola has brought a fresh air of motivation, creating a system that encourages you to see the need to work harder, and look forward to a promising tomorrow. He has brought more value and purpose to what we do here,” Asok said.

For most people in NIMASA, there is a deeper sense of justification for hard work following a fresh package of incentives introduced by the director-general. And they are not shying away from telling it like it is.

“We, the grateful and observant members of staff, write to acknowledge and commend your visionary leadership and your unwavering commitment to the welfare and professional development of NIMASA personnel,” some staff of the agency, under the aegis of “The Encouraged Staff,” wrote recently, in a letter to the director-general.

They stressed, “Your tenure has brought with it a breath of fresh air. The staff have benefited immensely from enhanced access to training opportunities – both local and international – broadening our horizons and equipping us to deliver on the agency’s core mandate with renewed competence.”

The concerned workers added, “Staff welfare has also taken a commendable turn. Gone are the days when options were forced upon us.

“The introduction of expense cards usable across all electronic platforms is a bold and welcome step, restoring dignity and personal choice to how staff celebrate and manage their entitlements.”

The above notes capture what the staff feel for Mobereola, NIMASA, and the President Bola Tinubu government.

It is a common workplace principle that people are motivated to work better or take action when they are incentivised with cash and kind rewards.

Workers at NIMASA see the new system of incentives introduced by Mobereola beyond the material worth.

“The significance lies not just in the value, in terms of naira and kobo, but more importantly, in the new injection of a sense of appreciation and worth for the work we do,” said another staff, who desired not to be mentioned.

The new sentiments come a few months after some within the agency had sought to take the NIMASA boss up on certain matters bordering on staff welfare. They accused him of throwing staff and their welfare under the bus.

But he has shown much inclination to prioritise workers’ welfare, in an apparent riposte to the critics.

Beyond the internal stakeholders, Mobereola is also gaining the confidence of the agency’s external stakeholders. Staff see the commencement of the long-awaited disbursement process of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) as “a clear testament to your focus on inclusive development and industry growth”.

The new song at NIMASA didn’t come out of nowhere. It fits into a pattern of purposeful leadership that Mobereola is known for.

A passionate technocrat with over 30 years’ experience in transport infrastructure development, he has led projects that revolutionised transportation and improved lives.

Whether it is the reshaping of the Lagos transport landscape as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), successful implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system and emergence of the state’s rail system, articulation of the Lagos State 20-year Strategic Transport Master Plan, or, internationally, membership of an eminent group of professionals commissioned to provide solution to London’s transport challenges, Mobereola’s successes remain momentous reference points in Nigeria and beyond.

Upon assumption of duties at NIMASA in March 2024, he promised effective communication and innovation.

“I do not doubt that every individual within our organisation has the potential to achieve greatness,” he had said.

He added, “We will, therefore, ensure that we build a purpose-driven organisation by investing in our staff, processes, and the entire system to achieve our mandate.

“I aim to foster an environment of innovation, collaboration and synergy, creating an atmosphere that encourages the development of our employees’ skills, talents, and creativity.”

NIMASA staff are full of commendation for their director-general.

Mobereola told the inaugural senior management retreat for the agency’s operational staff in Lagos, recently, “Our success as a team depends largely on the commitment of our operational staff.

“We will continue to provide an enabling environment that supports capacity development on a continuous basis. Our vision to become the leading maritime administration in Africa, advancing Nigeria’s global maritime goals, is only achievable when staff remain dedicated to their duties.”

But there are a few things the staff would like Mobereola look into as he seeks to boost morale, motivation, and institutional stability.

One is the issue of staff promotions, pending since 2024. The second is the upping of remunerations in line with current economic realities.

They are positive that Mobereola would be favourably disposed to their concerns, and there would be quick resolution of the issues.