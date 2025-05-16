‘Blue Economy Remains Central to Nigeria’s Environmental Stability, Food Security, Socio-economic Development’

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

An expert in International Maritime Law from the Department of Private and Property Law, University of Ilorin, Kwara state, Professor Abdulrasaq Owolabi Abdulkadir, has emphasised that the blue economy is not only vital for environmental stability and biodiversity but also central to food security, livelihoods, and the socio-economic well-being of the country.

To this end, he called for the urgent need to harmonise the economic, social, and security dimensions of ocean sustainability.

Abdulkadir stated this in Ilorin while delivering the 280th inaugural lecture of the University titled, “Rascalism, Rascality and Resentment in the EBB of Marine and Blue Economy.”

He highlighted how the Gulf of Guinea has become a haven for piracy and maritime terrorism, serving as a stark reminder of the persistent threats plaguing the sector.

He also called attention to transnational crimes, deliberate destruction of marine life, illegal fishing, human trafficking, and the dumping of hazardous waste, such as the infamous MV Murevia incident, on African shores by developed nations.

Abdulkadir condemned these acts as manifestations of “radicalism, rascality, and resentment”, which according to him has continued to hinder the potential of the marine economy and erode trust between local communities and governing bodies.

Drawing attention to the oil spills in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, he identified environmental degradation and corporate impunity as root causes of growing resentment, warning that, “militarised responses only escalate tensions and entrench criminality”.

The strategy of pre-emptive strikes and militarisation,” he said, “has not won peace, but has bred a ‘might is right’ order on the high seas.”

Abdulkadir advocated prioritising good governance over militarisation as a sustainable strategy to tackle piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

He argued that meaningful governance reforms, rather than an over-reliance on military presence, would yield more lasting results in addressing the root causes of maritime insecurity.

The erudite scholar also criticised Nigeria’s dependence on private contractors for maritime security, describing it as an unsuitable and ineffective transplant of foreign models that do not align with local operational realities.

He stressed that only maritime enforcement actions sanctioned by the United Nations Security Council should be recognised as legitimate.

He pointed out that, “Unauthorised actions between states pose serious risks to international peace and must be firmly rejected.”

Abdulkadir stressed that the oceans, as “common heritage of mankind,” must be protected through equitable, collaborative, and lawful frameworks that prevent environmental abuse and social injustice.

Experts Berate Nigeria for Neglecting Drone Technology for Intelligence Gathering, Surveillance

Chinedu Eze

Aviation experts have called on the federal government to fully utilise the services of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) also known as drones to effectively gather information through surveillance, improve security in Nigeria and save lives of the citizens.

The experts said drones could save lives by reducing the presence of military personnel in harm’s way, save cost of air operation by using the equipment instead of aircraft and also use it in reconnaissance, mapping of areas under threat and embark on search and rescue mission.

This was part of the deliberations at the fifth edition of the International Drone Technology Expo and Conference (Dronetecx 2025) in Lagos.

The experts called on the government to harness drone technology for national development, youth empowerment and regulatory excellence.

Addressing participants at the event, Managing Director of the Dronetecx platform, Mr. Fortune Idu, stressed the growing relevance of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), especially for non-aviation sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, security, and disaster management.

Idu said: “This fast-growing industry opens immense opportunities for African youth. Drones are not just flying gadgets; they are economic tools that are creating jobs, enhancing efficiency, and improving lives across key sectors.

“Drone 101 is a public awareness initiative that equips SME operators and recreational users with essential safety knowledge,” Idu explained, adding; “It also aligns with the NCAA’s efforts to document, regulate, and standardise drone activity nationwide.”

This year’s edition of the conference focused on building awareness about safe and secure drone operations through a signature seminar series, with the theme: ‘Drone 101: RPAS – What to Know’.

In his speech, the Registrar of the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), Mustapha Sheikh Abdullahi, pointed out the role of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in advancing drone careers and innovation.

Also, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said it remained committed to ensuring drone operations in Nigeria are safe, legal, and properly regulated, even in the absence of globally certified drone aircraft.

Speaking at the event, NCAA’s Director, Aerodromes and Airspace Standards and Head, Flight Safety Group, Mr. Godwin Balang, emphasised the authority’s proactive approach in addressing the unique regulatory challenges presented by unmanned aircraft systems.

He acknowledged that no drone in Nigeria currently meets the criteria for type certification, a reality that has forced the NCAA to chart its own path in crafting regulatory standards.

Balang said the absence of certified drones has necessitated the creation of bespoke frameworks tailored to the Nigerian context.

Recognising the rapid growth of drone usage long before formal global regulations emerged, Balang noted that the NCAA began by issuing advisory circulars and has since advanced to implementing the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023, which specifically address drone operations.

He described the regulations as a strong starting point, likening them to the early aviation rules that eventually led to the development of modern aircraft.

Balang said NCAA is working to approve drone training centres under a revised framework.

“So, in another two months, you will be able to have a school that is approved but we won’t call it approved training organization not to confuse it with type certificated aircraft but it is going to have NCAA approval then we will have people that would be able to go there and it will also be an incentive for any other person that would want to come into this. We’re just finalizing the process,” he said.

Balang said the training centre would play a pivotal role in building local capacity for drone operations and in line with efforts to improve access and compliance, the NCAA has also advanced work on its drone registration portal.

He disclosed that NCAA is collaborating with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to resolve key security concerns, and the portal now reflects the official registration fee of just N5,000, contrary to public speculation about higher costs.

“The drone registration by the NCARs 2023, the schedule of fee is less than $5, it is $3, if I covert, it is going to be N5,000 as documented in the regulations and that is also one of the things we are fine tuning to the drone portal, so that the ability to make that payment can happen, it is only N5,000 except the regulations is changed, it is N5,000,” Balang added.

However, it was learnt that Nigeria has started embracing drones, realising its importance as equipment to be used to combat insecurity by enhancing surveillance, gathering intelligence, and supporting ground operations. This is because drones offer a unique perspective, allowing for real-time monitoring of borders, high-risk zones and remote areas, which helps security forces identify threats and respond quickly.