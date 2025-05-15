Ondo AG, Ajulo, Bags Thomas Sankara Pan-African Leadership Prize

*Dedicates award to African mothers, parents

*Appreciates Tinubu, Aiyedatiwa for enabling justice-driven leadership

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, has been honoured with the prestigious Thomas Sankara Pan-African Leadership Prize for Hardwork and Contribution to Nation Building.

The award, conferred by the Youth Partnership for Africa’s Development (YOUPAD), a continental youth league spanning all 54 African countries, with its headquarters in South Africa and an annex in Rwanda, celebrates individuals whose commitment to Africa’s growth embodies the ideals of Pan-Africanism, integrity, and selfless leadership.

According to the official notification signed by Comrade Henry Nkem Nwankwo, President of YOUPAD, and Ambassador Paul Kwabena, General Secretary, the honour recognises and appreciates Dr. Ajulo’s “hard work and contribution to nation building through the judiciary sector and leadership, characterized by selflessness, dedication, integrity, innovation, zero tolerance for corruption, nepotism or favouritism, community development, charity to the less privileged, and a 100% open-door policy, which remain as outstanding as they are remarkable.”

His lifestyle, they noted, reflects African moral values and offers a model of emulation for youth across the continent.

While reacting to the award, Dr. Ajulo expressed deep appreciation to YOUPAD for the recognition and dedicated the honour to all responsible parents across the continent, especially mothers. He noted that the foundation of good leadership and character often begins with a sound upbringing.

“I dedicate this award to every good parent across Africa, especially our mothers, whose tireless efforts shape children into responsible, hardworking and community-minded citizens. This recognition is not just about me, but about the values instilled in us from childhood.” Dr. Ajulo stated

He further said, “I deeply appreciate the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose stewardship of Nigeria is drawing positive global attention to our nation and providing visibility for those genuinely striving to make meaningful impact. His leadership within the community of African nations has been equally commendable, as evidenced by his re-election as Chairman of ECOWAS for a second term.

“Being in South Africa representing Ondo State in an international legal engagement, I am truly impressed by the level of respect and recognition Nigeria commands. It is evident that under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria’s image is being restored and dignified on the global stage. This award, to me, is also a testament to that renewed confidence in our people and our institutions.

“I also extend my profound gratitude to Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for his exemplary leadership, steadfast support, and unwavering commitment to justice and good governance in Ondo State. His leadership style provides the right environment for professionals like us to do more and continually add value to society.”

Dr. Ajulo joins a distinguished list of former recipients, including former Sudanese President Umar Al-Bashir, Prof. Bart Nnaji of Geometric Power Group, Mr. Vincent Biruta, and Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher G. Musa.