2027: Ogun West United on Power Shift, Says Oladele

A member of the Federal Character Commission and an APC stalwart in Ogun State, Hon. Kayode Oladele, has assured the party members in Ogun State that contrary to speculations in some quarters, Ogun West will not produce multiple candidates for the gubernatorial primaries coming up next year.

The former House of Representatives member gave this assurance recently while receiving some prominent groups from Ogun Central Senatorial District who had paid him a courtesy visit in what could be termed as a strategic attempt to build political coalitions and consensus across the State ahead of the 2027 Gubernatorial elections.

A total of five groups representing political, youth, women, community associations and stakeholders from Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun Central Senatorial District went to express their profound admiration for the widespread political renaissance currently underway in Ogun West, particularly the unprecedented transformation and massive road infrastructure and other economic empowerment programs being facilitated in the District by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi.

Yayi is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations and Senator representing the District in the Senate.

Mr. Morufu Ibrahim, one of the leaders of the groups and spokesperson of Alhaja Memunat Wadoye Group who spoke on behalf of other groups acknowledged and commended the unprecedented developmental strides and massive socio-economic transformation of Ogun West by Senator Yayi within two years of his representation.

He also appealed to the Senator to extend the goodwill to their respective communities in Ogun Central.

“We are here today as representatives of our various groups and associations in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun Central Senatorial District to express our sincere admiration for the wonderful social intervention projects that our distinguished Senator Adeola Yayi has done and is still doing in Ogun West Senatorial District and to pledge our loyalty and commitment in support of his political ambition in Ogun State come 2027”.

Mr. Ibrahim in his speech outlined the structure, spread, membership and strength of the various groups and associations, comprising of the market women, youth organizations, farmers, CDAs and cooperative organizations in Ifo Local Government Area. He stated further that the groups are quite formidable and well coordinated in their various communities in Ogun Central Senatorial District.

In his response, Hon. Kayode Oladele, while welcoming and appreciating the groups for their solidarity visit stated that “the central political discourse in Ogun State today principally focuses on the 2027 governorship election and the needs for power shift to Ogun West Senatorial District, the zone that has never, in spite of its past efforts, produced a governor since the creation of the state forty-nine years ago”.

On the performance of the party in Ogun State, Oladele drew the attention of the groups to many of the remarkable achievements of the APC led government of Prince Dapo Abiodun in the state.

“In Ogun State today, no one is in doubt of the various transformative programs and developmental initiatives of the current APC government led by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“Of course, I should also mention here that the Governor ‘s programs and policies are in tandem with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is working tirelessly to foster transformative initiatives while building strategic partnerships and collaborations with relevant stakeholders, instituting reforms and policies in various sectors with a view to laying the groundwork for sustainable socio-economic development in the state”, he said.

Oladele further noted that “the developmental strides of Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun State require continuity and sustainability. It is in this regard that some of us feel that our Party must work hard for the

emergence of a widely acceptable successor in 2027”.

Emphasizing the readiness and determination of Ogun West leaders to continue to build political consensus, accommodation and understanding within and across the divides, Oladele stated that “our efforts at building bridges of understanding and accommodation across the State is a work in progress and it is on this premise that I have, on behalf of our leaders in Ogun West, accepted your desire to work with us.”

“You would have noticed that for the first time in the political history of Ogun West Senatorial District, today, there is unity of purpose, expression of common determination and concerted efforts being made by the APC leaders towards the realization of the zone’s governorship ambition come 2027.

“We have realized the fact that achieving the zone’s governorship aspiration is a collective and shared responsibility. To this end, we have been working assiduously within the zone and across the divides to drum support for our identified popular, acceptable and marketable governorship candidate. The candidate is a man of proven competence, character, integrity and great antecedents, a candidate with demonstrable ability and capacity to fulfill the aspirations of our people in 2027 and beyond. Let me also assure you that Ogun West and by this, I mean Yewa-Awori are united on power shift in 2027.”