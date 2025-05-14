Katsina Community Demands Suspension of District Head Over Alleged Involvement in  Kidnapping 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Residents of Yanmaulu community in Baure Local Government Area of Katsina State have demanded the immediate suspension of their acting District Head, Iliya Mantau, over his alleged involvement in kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Mantau, 52, who has been in detention for over eight months in connection with the abduction of Zulaihat Sidi with her three-month-old child at Angwan Rai village in Yanmaulu community on October 21, 2022, was accused of abetting, kidnapping and harbouring criminals in the area.

The husband of the abductee and her toddler, according to residents of the community, paid N20 million ransom before they were released by their abductors after spending eight days in captivity.

Some of the residents, who spoke with journalists in the community Wednesday, urged the Daura Emirate Council to suspend Mantau and security agencies not to release him because of his frequent involvement in criminal activities.

The residents alleged that some people from the Daura emirate council were working with security agencies to free and acquit the embattled acting district head from the case, warning that his return will worsen insecurity in the agrarian community.

One of the residents, Mohammed Abdullahi, said seven other suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping incident, and have confirmed that they were accomplices of the acting district head.

He said: “Since the arrest of Iliya Mantab and seven other suspects in connection with the abduction of Zulaihat Sidi and her child, no incident of kidnapping in this community and other neighbouring communities.

“We demand justice for Zulaihat Sidi and her child. Her husband paid N20 million before she was released with her child. Therefore, we demand the suspension of Iliya Mantab as acting district head of Yanmaulu.

“We are calling on Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to intervene in the issue. We urge security agencies not to release Mantab because his release will bring back security challenges in the community.”

Another resident, Ibrahim Shehu, said since the arrest of the perceived enemies, there has been no incident of kidnapping, attack or rustling of animals in the community.

He called on the state government and relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the suspects and if found wanting, they should face the full wrath of the law through prosecution.

However, the Daura emirate council has declined to comment on the matter.

Some of the residents were seen carrying placards with various inscriptions such as ‘Say no to kidnapping’, ‘Punish the guilty’, ‘End injustice now’, ‘No one is above the law Dr. Dikko Radda’, ‘Justice for Alhaji Sidi’s wife. All our eyes on government’, ‘Justice must prevail’, amongst others.