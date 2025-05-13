Makinde: Oyo Ready to Share Template With FG on Building of PHCs Nationwide

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Against the backdrop of the recent disclosure by the Federal Government that it plans to build 8,800 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the country, Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said his government is ready to share its template, which has seen it build functional Category 3 Primary Healthcare Centres in most of the 351 electoral wards of the state, with the Federal Government.

He stated this on Tuesday, while launching the 2025 Omituntun Free Medical Mission at the Ibadan North-East Local Government Secretariat, Ibadan, noting that his government decided to build the PHCs in each ward to make healthcare delivery more accessible to the people.

He maintained that since the template is working in Oyo State, it would also work for the Federal Government, adding that his government would continue to focus on healthcare delivery so as to have a healthy population, which will in turn, help to push the boundaries of economic expansion and poverty reduction.

According to him, “On the health sector, this government will continue to focus on a healthy population and tackling poverty in the state.

“Only recently, the vice-president said the Federal Government plans to build 8,800 Primary Healthcare Centres across the country. Before the Federal Government, we started the renovation and equipment of functional PHC facilities in our 351 wards in the state.

“We are happy that we can give the federal level our template. The template has worked in Oyo State and I am assured it would work at the federal level.

“We have made a lot of progress in terms of commitment to primary healthcare. So, we have to keep the pressure on.

“I want to use this medium to thank everyone who has played their own part towards realising the programmes and policies of this administration in the health sector. I will like to thank Professor Temitope Alonge and Dr. Muideen Olatunji; they have done very well.

“I equally appreciate the Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, the Chairman of Oyo State Hospital Management Board, Dr Akin Fagbemi, and the Permanent Secretaries in the Ministry as well as healthcare practitioners too.”

Makinde said his government has continued to deliver on its promises across the four pillars of education, health, security and economic expansion, with its policies and programmes attracting the desired results.

He declared that the state government has won the war against insecurity, adding that it would not sleep until residents can sleep with their two eyes closed.

He also cited the excellent performance recorded by students from the state in the recent Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the improved economy of the state, noting that these are also due to the right policies implemented by the government to improve education and expand the economy.

Governor Makinde, who noted that the state government had continued to stimulate the economy of the state by pushing about N24 billion into the economy monthly through salaries and pensions and providing infrastructure for the private sector to thrive, said his government would not relent.

The governor stated that the government was able to achieve the positive turnaround because it kept its head up and refused to shift blame, noting that he had remained focused on justifying the trust reposed in him by the people, rather than focusing on what past governments did of failed to do.

Governor Makinde appreciated residents of Ibadan North-East Local Government for supporting his administration, just as he lauded Oyo State residents for doing the right things from the home setting, adding that the successes achieved by his administration is also due to residents doing the right things.

He added: “I also appreciate the support and prayers of our people and doing what is right in our various homes. We can trace the stability we have been enjoying across Oyo State back to how you have been handling the homes. So, I thank you.

“You know I never occupied any political office until six years ago that I became the governor. I see people comparing what some past governments did not do and what other governors did. Even as far back as 2018, I had no business with what a particular government did not do, because the people know what any government did or failed to do.

“You don’t need anybody to tell you if a particular government performed or not.

“In 2019, we didn’t campaign based on what the past governments did or did not do, but based on what we intended to do and you trusted us. We campaigned on four major pillars, including education, health, security and expansion of our economy.

“Today, we have won the war as far as security is concerned in the state. We will not sleep; we will continue to tweak the architecture until everybody can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“On education, all our initiatives are working because the WASSCE and UTME results of our children are encouraging and our children are being properly educated.

“Concerning the expansion of our economy, I say to people that, as of today, this government injects N24bn into the Oyo State economy every four weeks – that is from the government alone. And, we have created infrastructure to allow private businesses to thrive.”

The state Commissioner for Health, Ajetunmobi, appreciated the governor for his unwavering commitment to improving healthcare access to the people of the state and for transforming the health sector through robust investments in health infrastructure, human resources and strengthening the initiatives.

She mentioned that the Free Omituntun Medical Mission would follow a clustering model, with each cluster operating for three full days for effective delivery of comprehensive healthcare and also follow up post-operatively on surgical cases on patients.

She added that efforts are underway to facilitate the enrollment of the beneficiaries on the Oyo State Health Insurance Scheme under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) through the OYSHIA Gateway in order to ensure continuity of care beyond the outreach.

The commissioner encouraged all beneficiaries to take responsibility for their health by keeping their service codes and following through on post-care instructions.

Giving his goodwill message, the Chairman, Oyo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Akin Fagbemi, thanked the governor for the recent recruitment of medical personnel, which according to him, has led to the state being granted full accreditation for physiotherapy practice, which had been denied for 30 years.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor, Mr Bayo Lawal; former deputy governor, Mr Hazeem Gbolarumi; Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mohammed Fadeyi; former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; and Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni.

Others were the Senior Executive Assistant to the Governor on General Duties, Chief Bayo Lawal; commissioners, permanent secretaries; and Chairman of Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State, Hon. Sikiru Sanda, among others.