UN Global Road Safety Week: ACF, GRA Advocate Safer Roads for Cyclists, Pedestrians

Funmi Ogundare

The African Cycling Foundation (ACF) and Gabriel Rotimi Aroge Empowerment Foundation have called government authorities and communities in Lagos State to prioritise safer streets, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.

Speaking at an event held recently in Epe to commemorate the 8th UN Global Road Safety Week, in partnership with Gabriel Rotimi Aroge (GRA) Empowerment Foundation and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Project Manager, Dennis Kange, explained that road safety is not just a transportation concern, but a critical public health and developmental issue.

“People are dying on our roads every day. Road fatalities claim an estimated 1.2 million lives globally every year. We need immediate action to enforce speed regulations and create safer crossings, especially with the new Lekki-Epe Expressway now in heavy use,” Kange stated.

This year’s theme, ‘Make Walking and Cycling Safe’, he noted, resonates deeply with the ACF’s mission, adding that through initiatives such as the school cycling challenge and the Trans-safe project, ACF promotes cycling as a sustainable, healthy mode of transportation while addressing infrastructure gaps and driver awareness.

“Trans-Safe is a major international initiative aimed at improving road safety across Africa. We are proud to be Nigeria’s representative in this consortium,” Kange added. The project aims to provide a toolbox of strategies for safer roads, vehicles and post-crash care,” he said.

The project manager, who spoke on behalf of the Founder, Yemi Sholaja, added that the foundation also partners with organisations like the GRA Empowerment Foundation and Cycology Cycling Club to conduct grassroots sensitisation campaigns.

“Their ‘Share the Road’, programme targets drivers of buses and trailers, urging them to recognise cyclists as vulnerable road users, often children and youths.

“We’re actively engaging schools, but children are afraid to ride because of reckless driving. We must educate drivers to see cyclists not as obstacles, but as people; our children, neighbours, and friends,” Kange stated, citing personal stories of loss that underscore the urgency of the issue.

He recalled a previous proposal to establish dedicated cycle lanes along the Lekki corridor, which did not materialise, but a collaboration with LAMATA and Lagos State government has led to broader, state-wide planning under the non -motorised transport policy.

He however, stressed the need for better data collection, continued collaboration with state agencies, and full implementation of speed limits within city zones aligned with the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety ( 2020-2030).

“Road safety is not about numbers alone, it’s about lives. We need to act now to prevent the next tragedy,” Kange stated.

A representative of the UK-based Gabriel Rotimi Aroge foundation, Ashiru Almaruf, who spoke on behalf of the founder, explained that the organisation focuses on fostering development and sustainability, particularly through its ongoing ‘Ride and Walk Safely’ initiative.

“This awareness is to make people understand that no single person has the right of ownership for the roads,” Almaruf stated, adding that there is a need for mutual respect among pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

He expressed concern about disregard for pedestrian crossings in Nigeria, pointing out that unlike in other countries where vehicles automatically yield at zebra crossings, many Nigerian drivers do not observe this rule, endangering lives in the process.

He stated that the foundation’s efforts aim to address this cultural and behavioural gap through targeted health behaviour is communication campaigns.

“The GRA Foundation remains committed to creating a healthier and safer environment for all Nigerians by ensuring that road safety becomes a shared national value,” Almaruf said.

In his remarks, the FRSC Chief Route Commander, Epe Unit, Oseni Haruna, emphasised on one of its initiatives called ‘Morning Call’, designed to educate and engage public bus drivers on road safety.

He explained that the programme focuses on reducing road fatalities by addressing key issues such as avoiding alcohol before driving and preventing vehicle overloading. “We also conduct regular road audits,” he added.