2027: Patience Jonathan Rules Out Husband’s Return to Aso Rock, Endorses Tinubu 

Says president, wife supported Jonathan in 2011

Insists on power rotation, urges others to step back

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Former First Lady, Patience, yesterday poured cold water on any insinuation that her husband, President Goodluck Jonathan, would return to Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of power in 2027, vowing instead to vigorously campaign for the re-election of Nigeria’s current leader, Bola Tinubu.

The wife of the former president, who spoke at the weekend in Abuja after receiving an award, ‘The Women Icon Leader of the Year’ handed to her by a group, ‘ Accolades Dynamics Limited’, maintained that having received the support of Tinubu and his wife Oluremi in 2011, it was time to reciprocate the good gesture.

The event had in attendance the daughter of the current president and Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.

Although as of now, Jonathan has not declared any intention to run for the Nigerian presidency in 2027, some political groups and individuals, including the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation, have urged him to consider taking another shot at the position.

Besides, the Bauchi State Governor. Bala Mohammed, has publicly stated that he will not pursue a presidential bid in 2027 if former President Goodluck Jonathan decides to run. During an event last year, where a non-governmental organisation encouraged him to consider running for the presidency, Mohammed expressed his deference to Jonathan, highlighting the former president’s experience and leadership qualities.

Jonathan was defeated in 2015 by former President Muhammadu Buhari. Since then, during any election circle, he has been rumoured to be interested in returning to the State House.

Also, in the lead-up to Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, there were persistent rumours suggesting that Jonathan might consider running again. The speculations intensified when a group of supporters purchased a N100 million nomination form from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his behalf.

Despite his measured silence, some other northern political groups and elites have continued to advocate for Jonathan’s return in 2027, viewing him as a unifying figure capable of challenging the current administration.

But at the weekend, the former First Lady, who was a powerful force during her husband’s presidency, foreclosed any call on her husband to return to the presidential race, urging anybody who’s interested to ‘step back’.

She called the president’s daughter, who was at the event, not to fret about her father’s re-election, maintaining that the presidency was a ‘turn by turn ‘ issue and insisting that Nigeria can only have one president at a time.

“I was supposed to call her (Folashade) first, but I saved her for last: the daughter of our wonderful President, the President of Nigeria, the one and only we believe in—President Bola Tinubu. Iyaloja, thank you for standing with women because these are your women. Carry them along; they are with you.

“All the way, we are with you. No shaking. We will follow. Direct us, and we will follow because there is only one President at a time. We don’t have two Presidents. I am outspoken—if I don’t like something, I will say it. But if I like something, I die with it,” Patience Jonathan started.

“I believe in one President. I believe in turn by turn. When it’s your turn, I will support you. When it’s not your turn, step back—so that the country can move forward,” he continued.

The former first lady recalled that her relationship with the Tinubus has always been cordial, even before her husband became president, maintaining that this time, rather than return to Aso Rock, she would stand firmly for Tinubu’s return in 2027.

Patience Jonathan added: “I didn’t just know her (Oluremi Tinubu) just because she’s the First Lady, no. We worked together. We worked as a group. We are groups. We worked when I was a deputy governor’s wife. We worked when I was a governor’s wife.

“I know her. I talked with Oluremi. Even when my husband was the vice president, Oluremi stood with her husband and supported us during our first election. They supported us. So, for me, I have a conscience. I cannot abandon my friend, whether you like it or not.’’

According to her, she has already alerted the president’s wife of her support even before the election draws near, stressing that she was not given to keeping things in mind when it’s time to speak out. She pointed out that even if invited to return as first lady, she will turn the the offer down.

She maintained: “Because, you see, this is turn by turn. Today is my turn—I will go. Tomorrow, it will be another person’s turn—then we go. And when we go, will we still meet. Where will we meet, I don’t know.

“I stand by my friend (Tinubu’s wife). My friend is great. I told her I would campaign with her. I’m not denying her. I’m not running. I’m not going back to the villa. If you call me, I will not go,” she emphasised.

The former first lady also reiterated her often repeated remarks that she looks younger outside government, noting that she no longer has any business in the presidency.

She said: “I say it every day. Don’t you like how young I look? People say, ‘Mama, you are young, you are young!’ it is because I have rest of mind, yes. I don’t want to go there—let my friend be there. Let me also ‘wahala’ her the way she used to ‘wahala’ me when I was there! Let me also tease her. And until she comes out, she will be young. But for now she won’t be young. “

Besides, Mrs Jonathan said she will continually back the 35 per cent affirmative action for women in governance, lamenting the repeated rejection of gender equality bills by the federal lawmakers.

She said: “During Obasanjo’s time, we worked for it and the executive approved 35 per cent. My husband also maintained it. But when it comes to elective positions, the men dominate and shut us out. May God touch their hearts to understand that we are their mothers, sisters, and friends. We are not trying to take power from them—we are trying to support them.”

On the award she received at the event, she described it as an honour for collective attempt in the advancement of women’s health and economic wellbeing, thanking the organisers for the recognition.

She added: “I am deeply humbled to receive this prestigious Women Icon Leader of the Year 2025 award. I accept this honour not just as a personal recognition, but as a testament to the tireless efforts of countless women and men who have worked alongside me to promote good health and economic development for women in Nigeria and beyond.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of Accolade Dynamics, Ms. Dofan Chizaram, said the honour was a testament to men and women who have impacted Nigeria and the African continent positively.