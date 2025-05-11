Northern Govs Demand Review of Security Strategies, Seek Creation of State Police

*Hail Tinubu’s sustained commitment to tackle security challenges

*Gov Sani allays fears on abuse of state police by governors

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The 19 northern governors under the auspices of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) have demanded an immediate review of Nigeria’s security strategies and the creation of state police to tackle the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in some parts of the North-east, killings by bandits in the North-west and North-central, as well as the general insecurity across the country.



This is just as Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has debunked the fears that governors could abuse state police, stressing that the legal framework to be enacted by the National Assembly will restrict the power of state police to the fight against insecurity and criminalities and not political cases.



In a communique issued yesterday at the end of their meeting with the Northern Traditional Rulers Council (NTRC) at the Government House, Kaduna, the governors called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for the take-off of the state police.



The communique, which was read by the Chairman NSGF and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, commended President Bola Tinubu for his sustained commitment to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges and the infrastructural deficits in the north but acknowledged recent setbacks in efforts to combat insecurity and other social vices.

The communique noted that after exhaustive deliberations on matters of regional interest, particularly security, the northern governors “resolved to liaise with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to work out modalities of how to increase support to the federal security forces.



“The forum also resolved to strengthen peculiar local initiatives in combating all forms of security challenges.

“The forum also resolved to urgently set up inter-state platforms to coordinate surveillance on our joint borders.

“The forum reiterated its support for the creation of the State Police and called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take-off”.



It added that the next meeting of the forum would be held on August 30, 2025.

Speaking further on the outcome of the meeting, Governor Yahaya called for redoubled efforts in ending the killings and ensuring the safety of lives of the people.

He expressed condolences to the governments and people of Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, and Yobe states over the recent tragic killings.



Yahaya said: “These mindless acts of violence against innocent citizens remind us of the urgent need to redouble our security efforts and ensure that adequate security measures are vigorously implemented for the safety of our people.

“The resurgence of Boko Haram activities in some parts of the North-east and the outbreak of violent killings in the North-central call for immediate review of strategies and greater synergy between federal, state and local security architectures.”

The governor also spoke on the position taken by the forum on the tax reform bills during its last meeting, noting that, “the position we took on the tax reform bills engendered the reactions of a broad spectrum of Nigerians.



“I am pleased to report that through the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the National Economic Council (NEC), and in consultation with the leadership of the National Assembly, we found a way forward that will lead to a mutually beneficial resolution of the matter.”



This, according to him, is a demonstration of the power of constructive engagement.

The governor commended President Tinubu for his listening ear and commitment to inclusive governance.

“We recommend that, going forward, such a collaborative approach should guide all matters of intergovernmental relations in the interest of the people.”

He also lamented the deplorable state of infrastructure in the north.



He, however, commended President Tinubu for his commitment to completing the ongoing road projects in the region.

“The state of infrastructure in Northern Nigeria remains a cause for major concern. While we acknowledge President Tinubu’s commitment to completing the ongoing Kaduna-Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway, and the AKK gas pipeline among many others, other projects like the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line, Kano-Maiduguri expressway, and Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu expressway, which were awarded in the past, remain in a serious state of neglect.



“In the same vein, no state of the North-east was captured in the federal government’s superhighway project.”

Speaking further, Yahaya lamented the fading glory of the New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC), noting that with proper restructuring, competent management, and effective oversight, “we can restore it to its former glory as a catalyst for regional economic development.”



Yahaya also spoke on the Almajiri phenomenon in the north and the lack of job opportunities for the youth.

According to him, the situation continued to pose serious challenges to human capital development efforts.

“As the rainy season approaches, we must implement proactive measures to mitigate the perennial farmer-herder clashes and address climate-related challenges like floods and droughts,” he added.

He commended traditional rulers for their invaluable role in maintaining social harmony.

In his remarks, Kaduna State Governor, Senator Sani, said the governors made progress on many fronts but added that there were still many challenges.



He called for the development of a roadmap to address issues of security, peace, and governance in Northern Nigeria.

Sani said the NSGF and the NTRC “are unique in many respects despite our diversity; the two bodies have found a way of forging consensus on critical issues and marching forward as united platforms.

“This approach has solidified Northern unity and garnered national respect for the forum and the council. We must continue in this spirit”, he added.



Speaking later in an interview on ARISE NEWS Channel, Sani debunked the fears that governors could abuse state police.

He argued that the legal framework to be enacted by the National Assembly would restrict the power of state police to the fight against insecurity and criminalities and not political cases.

He disclosed that when he sponsored a bill for the creation of state police in the Senate, many northern and southern governors were opposed to the creation of state police.



“But today, most states in the north and south have created vigilante services,” he said.

According to him, the members of these vigilantes were being sent on suicide missions to fight bandits and other terrorists, who carried sophisticated AK-47 rifles, which the vigilantes were not allowed to carry by law.

He noted that with the creation of state police, the enabling law would allow state policemen to also bear sophisticated arms to be able to tackle bandits and other terrorists.



The northern governors’ meeting was attended by 14 of the 19 Northern governors, including the Governors Dauda Lawal (Zamfara); Sani (Kaduna); Yahaya (Gombe); Umar Namadi (Jigawa); Nasir Idris (Kebbi); Ahmed Fintiri (Adamawa); Kefas Agbu (Taraba); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa); Mai Mala Buni (Yobe); Mohammed Bago (Niger); Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto); Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau); Radda (Katsina); and Ahmed Ododo (Kogi).

However, the governors of Borno, Kwara, Kano, Benue, and Bauchi states were represented.

Before yesterday’s meeting, the North-west Governors’ Forum had earlier on Friday night held their meeting at the Government House, Kaduna, where they discussed challenges facing the zone.



In an interview with journalists yesterday morning, the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Katsina State, Umar Radda, said the meeting discussed issues of insecurity and growing concern over drug abuse among the youths.

“We also discussed issues of drug abuse and how to prevent excessive use of drugs in the region and other collaborations.

“We have all agreed to work together on these issues raised, to bring the necessary development that is needed in the region.”