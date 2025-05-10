Shettima Flags Off Inaugural Airlift of Pilgrims For 2025 Hajj In Imo State

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday flagged off federal government’s inaugural airlift of pilgrims from Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj, with a charge to intending pilgrims to ensure their conduct throughout their stay in the Holy land reflects the values Nigeria holds dear.

The grand ceremony at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, Imo State, South-east Nigeria, marked the airport’s first international flight.

A total of 64,188 Nigerians are billed for this year’s holy pilgrimage.

Flagging off the inaugural airlift, Shettima applauded Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State for promoting unity, religious tolerance, mutual respect and inclusion by hosting the inaugural flight ceremony in his state, noting that the gesture is emblematic of Nigeria unfolding into harmony with itself as a nation.

“Let me also take a moment to commend the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for fostering this atmosphere of religious tolerance, mutual respect, and inclusion. His support is both heartening and symbolic of a nation coming into harmony with itself,” he stated.

The Vice President conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s goodwill to the pilgrims, saying “the President, in his characteristic foresight, has once again made available all the necessary resources to ensure the success of the 2025 Hajj.

“This commitment reflects our administration’s covenant with the people to protect, to support, and to elevate every Nigerian, in every sphere of life,” he added.

Shettima cautioned the pilgrims against overlooking the dignity of the Nigerian flag they are carrying, even as he reminded them that the success of the Hajj operation rests on their shoulders.

His words: “And to our dear intending pilgrims, know that you are more than spiritual travellers. You are ambassadors of Nigeria. You carry with you not only your faith, but also the pride and dignity of this nation. Your conduct, your devotion, and your unity must reflect the values we hold dear. This responsibility is not light. It is noble.

“Distinguished guests, the success of this Hajj operation rests on all our shoulders. If any of us falters, whether a logistical officer who overlooks a detail or a pilgrim who forgets the dignity of the flag he carries, the consequences could turn what should be a joyful experience into yet another avoidable catastrophe. We must not let that happen.”

Shettima urged logistics officers to treat their duties as an assignment entrusted to them by God, just as he maintained that they must avoid the mistake of previous exercises, and “ensure that every pilgrim departs and returns with a heart full of gratitude and a voice free of complaints.

“There is no room for negligence where lives, hopes, and sacred obligations converge,” the Vice President warned.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), including stakeholders who worked behind the scenes, for coordinating the 2025 Hajj exercise and making its operations a success.

Earlier, Governor Uzodimma described the moment as a significant milestone in the state’s aviation history.

He said, “For us in Imo State, it’s a moment of pride. The airport built over 40 years ago through communal efforts reflects our history, how far we have come. The steps we took to reposition the airport for international operations is a thing of joy to the people of Imo State and the neighbouring states.”

He thanked President Tinubu for all the approvals that made the inaugural airlift possible,” highlighting the economic significance of the flag-off, which he said will open investment doors for Imo State.

The governor also revealed plans to also fly Christian pilgrims from the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport Owerri, saying “next month, Christian pilgrims will still depart for the Holy pilgrimage from this airport and it’s a testament to our inclusive governance and religious harmony.”

Also speaking, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, commended the governor of Imo State for promoting religious tolerance and peace in the state.

“This event is a big statement that in this blessed country called Nigeria, we still have people like the Governor of Imo State who stood up so tall to ensure that this programme holds in Imo.

“And I believe this is an important message to all and sundry that if we really want our country to move forward, we have to respect one another, we have to respect various religious beliefs, we have to tell ourselves religion is an individual personal matter between one and their Creator, the Almighty.

“But uniting one another is our own problem – it is our own issue that we must face. And I think Imo State has been doing this for some time,” he said.

Also, NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Saleh Usman, described the inaugural flight as “the first of its kind in the region, and a testament to the level of religious harmony the Imo State Governor is promoting in the region.”

Usman disclosed that of the total number of 64,188 pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj, 315 pilgrims from Imo, Abia, and Bayelsa states are scheduled to depart yesterday aboard Air Peace flight for the 2025 Hajj from the Imo State Airport.