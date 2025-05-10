At First Mass, Pope Leo XIV Says Church Must Bring Light to World’s ‘Dark Nights’

* New catholic leader to be formally installed May 18

* Nigerian catholic bishops, Atiku, Obi, Tuggar, Amadi congratulate pontiff

Chuks Okocha, Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Michael Olugbode in Abuja



Pope Leo XIV yesterday, promised to make the Catholic Church a balm for the world’s “dark nights”, as he celebrated his first mass as pontiff less than 24 hours after being elected.



This was as Catholic bishops in Nigeria under the auspices of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN); former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar; presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, and the Chairman of the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi, congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election as the new Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church.



Sixty-nine-year-old Leo, the former Cardinal Robert Prevost and the first American pope, delivered his first Mass yesterday, flanked by cardinals in the Vatican City’s Sistine Chapel.

The new head of the Catholic Church was elected by fellow cardinals on Thursday, following Pope Francis’s death, and has become the first United States pontiff in the church’s 2,000-year history.



Leo, who now leads the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics, acknowledged that the Christian faith was sometimes “considered absurd” and the preserve of “the weak and unintelligent”.

“A lack of faith is often tragically accompanied by the loss of meaning in life, the neglect of mercy, appalling violations of human dignity, the crisis of the family and so many other wounds that afflict our society,” Aljazeera quoted him to have said at the mass, adorned in simple white and gold clothes.



He also warned that Jesus cannot be “reduced to a kind of charismatic leader or superman.”

“This is true not only among non-believers, but also among many baptised Christians, who thus end up living, at this level, in a state of practical atheism,” he said.



The new pontiff said he would seek to serve as the “faithful administrator” for the Church as a whole.

Meanwhile, the CBCN has congratulated Leo on his election as the new Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church.

In a statement signed by the President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the Bishops also congratulated all the Cardinals who participated in the conclave, “especially our Venerable brother, Peter Ebere Cardinal Okpaleke, and to the entire College of Cardinals for their role in the election.”



The statement added: “In the joy of the Easter season, we add our voice in thanking God for the successful completion of the conclave which ended with the election of Pope Leo XIV as the new Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church.

“Notably, this papal transition showcases the Church’s commitment to dignity, honor, and spiritual discernment, offering the world a powerful example of conducting affairs with grace and reverence as children of God.

“We invite all Nigerians and people of goodwill to join us in praying for the new Pope, that he may be endowed with wisdom, courage, and grace to fulfill his sacred mission,” the statement added.



For his part, Atiku in a statement released through his Media Office in Abuja, yesterday, congratulated the entire Christians and the Catholic faithful across the world, commending the Church for the serenity, spiritual discernment that guided the election of the new Pontiff. He described the process as a profound testament to the Church’s commitment to divine guidance and sacred tradition.



Atiku urged the new Pontiff to continue the sacred mission of the Church in advancing peace among nations, championing the dignity of the poor and marginalised, and upholding the timeless values of compassion, justice, and mercy — the enduring legacy of Pope Francis.



“The elevation of Your Holiness by your brother Cardinals is a solemn testament to your steadfast devotion to the Gospel, humility in pastoral service, and perseverance. May your reign be marked by fruitful engagement, inter-religious dialogue, and the furtherance of service to humanity,” he added.



Obi also extended warm congratulations to Pope Leo. Describing the new pontiff’s emergence as a “profound blessing,” Obi said Pope Leo XIV’s leadership comes at a time of deep need for divine guidance and moral clarity in the world.

“I wholeheartedly congratulate His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, on his election as the Supreme Pontiff and spiritual leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide,” Obi added.



Obi commended the College of Cardinals for what he called a demonstration of “timeless wisdom” and unity in choosing a leader through “prayerful discernment” and openness to the Holy Spirit.

Tuggar, in a statement yesterday, signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigeria rejoices with the global Catholic community on this momentous and historic occasion and prays for divine wisdom, strength, and guidance for the new Pope as he assumes this sacred responsibility.



He said: “We are confident that with his wealth of experience and devotion, His Holiness will lead with compassion, humility, and a steadfast commitment to peace, unity, and the spiritual well-being of humanity.

“As a nation with a significant and large Catholic population, Nigeria values the enduring relationship between the Holy See and our country. We therefore look forward to continued collaboration in promoting interfaith dialogue, harmony, social justice, and the common good of all people.



“Once again, Nigeria congratulates Pope Leo XIV and the entire Catholic faithful. May his papacy be blessed with grace and profound impact on the world.”

Furthermore, Amadi yesterday said the choice of Pope Leo XIV as the 267th Pope inspires billions all over the world.

He said the Pope’s vision was anchored on justice, inclusiveness, humility, dialogue, and a preferential option for the poor.

He said the Pope’s leadership qualities deeply resonate with the aspirations I hold for Imo State.

Amadi, who made his position known in a statement in Abuja, sad those marginalised in the world have hope under the new Pope .



He said: “With a heart full of joy, I extend my warmest congratulations to you on the historic election of Pope Leo XIV as the 267th Pope of the Catholic Church.

“This is a moment of deep spiritual significance-a time of renewal, hope, and recommitment to the timeless values that anchor the Church and inspire billions across the globe.



“Pope Leo XIV’s ascension to the papacy is not only a triumph of faith but a clarion call to all of us in leadership and public service. His vision, anchored in justice, inclusiveness, humility, dialogue, and a preferential option for the poor, deeply resonates with the aspirations I hold for Imo State.

“The Pope’s commitment to bridging divides, uplifting the marginalized, and promoting peace mirrors my own conviction that leadership must be measured not by words but by transformative action-action that improves lives, strengthens communities, and advances the common good.



“In Imo State, where the Catholic faithful have long been pillars of moral guidance, community service, and social development, I recognize your invaluable role in shaping a society rooted in compassion, integrity, and progress.

” I am particularly inspired by Pope Leo XIV’s example of servant leadership-a leadership that listens, unites, and delivers.

“May this new chapter in the life of the Catholic Church ignite in all of us, regardless of faith, a renewed dedication to justice, reconciliation, and the pursuit of a society where every individual can thrive.”