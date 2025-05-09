PDP: APC’s Celebration of Speaker Agbebaku’s Defection Comical, Misleading

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it finds it laughable and indeed comical that the All Progressives Congress (APC) rolled out drums to celebrate the defection of the state House of Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, from PDP to APC, when in truth, he has long operated as a covert APC loyalist.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Benin-city, Chairman, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, described the Tuesday outing as a stage-managed fanfare without news but merely the official coronation of what had become a public secret.

He said: “For months, Agbebaku has served the interests of the APC in both conduct and allegiance,” adding that what played out last Tuesday was nothing more than a desperate spectacle, designed to impress the President Bola Tinubu and APC national leadership, and an illusion worthy of a David Copperfield performance.

“Let it be remembered that under Agbebaku’s leadership, and in collaboration with Governor Monday Okpebholo and the state APC, duly elected local government council chairmen who are overwhelmingly PDP members—were illegally suspended. Despite the expiration of that unconstitutional suspension, Agbebaku refused to reinstate them, acting with clear partisan bias. If ever there was evidence of his real political affiliation, this was it,” Aziegbemi alluded

He further described Agbebaku’s formal alignment with the APC as a textbook case of political opportunism—motivated not by ideology or conviction, but by personal ambition and self-preservation, adding that it is even more laughable the claim by APC that 17 council chairmen defected to their party.

Besides, the Edo State PDP chairman emphasised that while the APC celebrated the defection, they in the PDP remain unbothered as according to him, men who stand for nothing will always fall for anything.

“Even more laughable is the APC’s claim that 17 council chairmen have defected to their party. This is pure fiction. We challenge the APC to name a single duly elected PDP chairman who has defected. The truth is that what they parade are political appointees and stooges illegally imposed on the councils who are Governor Okpebholo’s loyal hirelings, not the people’s elected representatives. We dare the governor to release the names of the council chairmen that defected.

“This charade is part of a broader strategy by the APC to create a false narrative of political dominance in Edo State. But the people of Edo are politically astute and cannot be deceived by such theatrics.

“As a party, we want to reassure Edolites that they should endure this holocaust period, for joy is coming.

“The PDP remains focused, undeterred, and unwavering in its commitment to justice. We are pursuing all legal avenues to reclaim our stolen mandate from the brazenly manipulated September 21, 2024, governorship election.

“To our members and supporters and indeed Edolites, remain resolute. Stay focused, united, and strong. Do not be distracted by the desperation of those who put personal gain above public good,” Aziegbemi maintained.