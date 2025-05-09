Ganduje: We Have Internal Mechanisms for Smooth Integration of Defectors Into APC

*Leads three defecting Kebbi senators to Tinubu at Villa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has given an assurance that the ongoing wave of defections into the ruling party, including three Peoples Democratic Party senators from Kebbi State, will be managed effortlessly through established party structures.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday after leading the defecting senators to meet President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, Ganduje explained that the APC’s constitution and its internal mechanisms provide clear guidance for integrating new members.

According to him: “Our constitution is very clear about this and, beyond that, our political dexterity in managing such affairs is on the table. So, I assure you that there will be a smooth integration”.

The meeting at the Presidential Villa followed the decision of the three Kebbi senators — previously elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — to defect to the APC.

Ganduje stated that the lawmakers — Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Senator Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South), will soon announce their decision on the floor of the Senate.

The party Chairman described the development as both strategic and beneficial to the party, noting that the defections were the result of weeks of underground negotiations and consultations among key stakeholders in Kebbi State.

His words: “This is in continuation of the initiative of President Bola Tinubu that the APC must do what it must do democratically in order to increase our numerical strength. In this incident, not only our numerical strength, but also the quality and capacity of our followership have increased”.

According to him, President Tinubu has graciously given his blessing to the senators’ decision, signaling the party’s readiness to formally welcome the new members.

“By Tuesday, you will see what will happen in the Red Chambers,” he added, hinting at an official announcement in the Senate.

He allayed fears that the mass defections could signal a drift toward a one-party state, insisting that the growing dominance of the APC is a reflection of its performance and appeal across the country.

“Leaders worried about a one-party state have no need to fear. A one-party state is not by force; it is by negotiation. It is by other political parties seeing the effect of the positive governance of our party. If they decide to come to our party willingly, I think there is nothing wrong with that,” Ganduje explained.

Citing global examples, the ruling party Chairman said, “Today China is one of the strongest countries in the world and is a one-party system. We are not saying we are working for a one-party system, but if this is the wish of Nigerians, we cannot quarrel with that.”

He also faulted Nigeria’s current political structure, arguing that a crowded political space could hinder good governance.

“You know they say too many cooks spoil the soup; too many political parties spoil governance,” he further said

Ganduje maintained that the APC remains committed to democratic principles and inclusiveness, asserting that every new member would find a place within the party’s broad framework and leadership structure.