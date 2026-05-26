Gbenga Hashim Declares for President Under Accord Party

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has formally confirmed his membership of the Accord Party and declared his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election on the party’s platform.

Speaking with journalists in response to enquiries, Hashim disclosed that his political structure had already commenced extensive grassroots mobilisation within the party across the country.

According to him, over one million supporters have so far been mobilised into the Accord Party as part of efforts to build a formidable political movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We have quietly mobilised about one million of our supporters into the Accord Party, and we are still doing so,” he stated.

Hashim also reacted to comments reportedly credited to a governor, suggesting that the Accord Party would not field a presidential candidate in 2027.

Describing the remark as an overreach, Hashim insisted that no individual possesses the authority to determine who becomes Nigeria’s next president.

“That is an overreach for him. The presidency of Nigeria is too big for anyone to allocate. It is in the hands of God and the Nigerian people,” he said.

The former presidential candidate further argued that political actors often make such pronouncements out of fear and political survival instincts within Nigeria’s highly competitive political environment.

“I know the governor is scared stiff that if he does not go about dancing and declaring support for the incumbent president in a rival party, they would rig him out. But that does not give him the power to allocate the presidency,” Hashim added.

He maintained that political power ultimately belongs to the Nigerian electorate and cautioned against attempts to predetermine the outcome of future elections.

“When power changes hands, those who think they can control it will be shocked and humbled,” he stated.

Hashim reaffirmed his commitment to providing Nigerians with what he described as a credible alternative anchored on competence, national unity, economic revival, and inclusive development as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.