FG: Terrorists Using Improvised Drones, Lack Capability for Sophisticated Air Power

•Idris urges media to deny terrorists, bandits publicity

•Rivers community raise the alarm over herdsmen attack

Olawale Ajimotokan, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The federal government said the groups terrorising the country had not acquired sophisticated air capabilities, as some had insinuated, but were only using improvised civilian drones without lethal capabilities. Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, stated this at the seventh edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series, held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.

At the same time, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, appealed to media professionals to refrain from granting undue publicity to terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements threatening the peace and security of the country.

That was as communities in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State raised the alarm over invasions by armed herdsmen attacks.

Speaking at the media briefing, Abubakar stated that Nigerian troops had apprehended 17,469 felons and rescued 9,821 hostages within 21 months.

He said troops of the armed forces of Nigeria deployed in various operational theatres killed no fewer than 13,543 terrorists in the past 21 months, while 124,208 others surrendered to troops within the period under review.

Responding to questions on the air power of the terrorist groups, the defence minister said, “From where did they get armed drones? What we have seen is normal, small civilian drones.

“They just tie drone bombs to them to improvise and drop them on their targets. It is not a sophisticated drone, and it is not an armed drone with strategic guidance; it is an improvised system.

“That is what we have seen so far, and we are building up our intelligence. That is why we have arrested so many arms traffickers, and that is why we are monitoring the use of civilian drones in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“The drones they use for attacks are just small drones that even the media use, but with the capacity to carry 1 or 2 kg of explosives that they can detonate.

“That is what they have for now. But we are doubling our intelligence efforts both internally and internationally with our partners to ensure that we track the source and nip it in the bud.”

On the progress made so far in manufacturing military munitions locally, Abubakar stated, “On the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), we are working to see if we can resuscitate a session in Ajaokuta that will help us in our quest to make DICON more productive.

“The president has signed the DICON bill, with which I believe you are all conversant. As of today, 53 companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with us, and most of them are in different stages of construction in their factories.

“About 10 of them have started production, including some light drones, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPVs), Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), and many other equipment, like helmets, safety vests, and others.

“We target that by the end of the year, we will have 20 producing, and by next year, God willing, we will start to export. If you visit the DICON office in Kaduna, the ammunition factory is functioning, and we are producing a lot of arms for our use.”

Responding to a question on the government’s effort to liberate communities and local government areas still under the grip of terrorists and bandits, especially in the North-west operational theatre, the minister said, “You mentioned your visit to Faskari and the situation in Safana; we are not unaware of it. I did not tell you it is all over; I said we have achieved success, and you attested to it yourself.

“So, slow but sure, we will deal with this and nip it in the bud, and Safana will be free. We are moving, and we will get Safana and other communities that are facing difficulties also liberated.

“The incessant killings and kidnappings along the Zaria, Funtua, and Gusau roads have become a thing of the past.”

Abubakar spoke on successes recorded by Nigeria troops since the inception of the President Bola Tinubu administration, saying, “Troops have also restored peace to hundreds of communities, and thousands of our people have been returned to their ancestral homes.

“For instance, from May 2023 to February 2025, our troops neutralised 13,543 terrorists and their collaborators. We have arrested 17,469 felons and rescued 9,821 hostages. Meanwhile, 124,208 Boko Haram insurgents, including combatants, fighters, and their families, have surrendered.

“The summary of our operational success, induced by the renewed synergy, includes the recovery of 11,118 firearms and 252,596 assorted ammunition.

“As attested by the president during the 64th independence anniversary broadcast in July, over 300 Boko Haram commanders have been eliminated. This number is even higher.”

Idris Urges Media to Deny Terrorists, Bandits Publicity

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, pleaded with media practitioners to refrain from giving undue publicity to terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements threatening Nigeria’s peace and security.

Idris made the appeal yesterday at the seventh edition of the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing Series in Abuja. He said terrorist and criminal groups often manipulated media coverage and social media platforms to spread fear, propagate disinformation, and recruit followers.

The minister underscored the critical role of the media in shaping public perception and supporting national security efforts, saying bandits must be presented as murderers, kidnappers, and destroyers, not as freedom fighters.

He stated, “The media, as gatekeepers and partners in nation-building, have a crucial role to play in supporting our military’s morale by highlighting their successes and sacrifice.

“We must deny these groups the undue publicity they crave. We must take them off the front pages and accurately report them as the criminals they are, without glorifying their acts or giving credence to their false narratives.”

Idris urged journalists and editors to adopt a responsible and patriotic approach to reportage by avoiding sensational headlines and refusing to be inadvertent amplifiers of terror propaganda.

Highlighting Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its focus on “strengthening national security for peace and prosperity,” Idris stated that the federal government was actively investing in military capacity through the acquisition of modern equipment, enhanced intelligence, and strategic partnerships.

He said the ministerial press briefing series was a forum that presented a vital opportunity for ministers to update Nigerians on the key achievements, ongoing initiatives, and policy directions of their ministries.

He also commended the media for their continued support of the ministerial briefing series and their broader role in promoting public awareness of government initiatives.

Rivers Community Raise the Alarm over Herdsmen Attacks

Communities in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State raised the alarm over alleged land-grabbing, herdsmen attacks, and breakdown in healthcare and education systems.

Leaders in the area told government officials during a high-level stakeholders’ engagement yesterday that they faced a serious insecurity threat.

Sole Administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), represented by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adepoju, had led a delegation to Etche Local Government Area to assess the situation.

The visit was part of an ongoing tour of local governments across the state to gather critical feedback and chart practical responses to pressing community concerns.

Adepoju said, “We are not just here to listen, we are here to act.” He added, “Security is a shared responsibility, and the government will not rest until peace is restored in every part of Rivers State.”

Among the most disturbing issues raised was the growing threat from herdsmen.

Administrator of Etche, Onyenachi Nwankwor, decried how farmlands were being overrun, with armed herders extorting locals and endangering lives.

President-General of Ogbakor Etche, Silas Anyanwu, also recounted a recent incident, where “An Afara farmer was assaulted for refusing to pay N6,000 demanded by herders to access his own farmland. People now sleep with one eye open.”

Chief Joseph Amaechi expressed outrage at the continued absence of Miyetti Allah representatives at security forums, calling it “a deliberate act of disrespect” to the community.

Residents also painted a grim picture of social services collapse. Once boasting two general hospitals, Etche now had only one barely functioning facility, they people lamented.

The Okehi General Hospital and Umuede Health Centre had shut down, leaving tens of thousands without access to medical care.

The local leaders also bemoaned how unemployment and drug abuse were fuelling youth unrest.

A representative of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Etche Chapter, cautioned, “If the government does not intervene, the youth will resort to self-help. The signs are already here.”