  • Wednesday, 7th May, 2025

FG Plays Nnamdi Kanu’s Broadcast, Videos in Court to Establish Alleged Terrorism Charge

Nigeria | 48 minutes ago

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, played some of the ‘Radio Biafra’ broadcast and videos made by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in open court to establish the allegation of terrorism preferred against him.

The broadcast and video documents, which were marked as exhibits, were tendered through the second prosecution witness (PW-2), identified as BBB, before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

BBB, who testified behind a screen provided by the court, said Kanu admitted making the broadcast and the videos while being led in evidence by the Federal Government’s lawyer, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN).

One of the radio broadcasts made by Kanu on Biafra Radio on October 20, 2020 during #ENDSARS protest was played in the open court.

In the live broadcast, Kanu was heard calling on the youth to attack the police officers and soldiers anywhere they were found.

The IPOB leader, in the broadcast, called on the protesters to ambush the security personnel, snatched their guns and killed them. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.