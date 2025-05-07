Digging Deeper: The Case for Responsible Mining in Africa

Oluchi Chibuzor stresses the need for a deliberate effort to build mining models that consider long-term sustainability as part of operating logic, not as an afterthought

By all accounts, mining remains one of the most consequential economic activities on the African continent. From precious metals buried deep beneath Nigeria’s hills to vast cobalt deposits that power the global energy transition, the continent sits atop extraordinary mineral wealth. Yet with this abundance comes a responsibility—a responsibility that extends to the land, water, air, and perhaps most importantly, the communities surrounding every mine site.

In recent years, the discourse around responsible and sustainable mining has gained momentum, but practice often lags behind principle. Too many mining operations, particularly in emerging economies, are still synonymous with environmental degradation, community displacement, and opaque governance. That’s why it’s important to not only recognise the mines charting a different course—but to study them closely, so their lessons can inform a better standard for the industry.

In Osun State, Nigeria, the operations of Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL) offer a compelling case study. As operators of the country’s first large-scale gold mine, Segilola has had to balance modern extraction techniques with a clear-eyed understanding of its environmental and social footprint. Their usage of compressed natural gas (CNG) generators as the main power supply helps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% and is part of Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL)’s broader ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) strategy. The mine utilises seven 1.2 MW CNG generators, with five in operation and two as standby, to power the processing plant. While diesel generators are also used for construction and as backup power, CNG is the primary fuel source for the main power supply.

This kind of contextual intelligence is not yet widespread across Africa’s mining belt, but it is catching on. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Kamoa-Kakula copper project has made headlines not only for its resource potential but for its relatively low carbon emissions compared to other large-scale copper producers. The joint venture, which includes Canadian company Ivanhoe Mines, has incorporated hydropower into its energy mix—an important step in decoupling mining activity from fossil fuels. Similarly, in Ghana, Newmont’s Ahafo mine has invested heavily in environmental monitoring and community partnerships. The mine funds independent environmental assessments, supports sustainable agriculture projects in host communities, and has instituted grievance mechanisms to ensure that local voices are not only heard but respected.

What unites these examples is not perfection but intent—a deliberate effort to build mining models that consider long-term sustainability as part of their operating logic, not as an afterthought. For instance, rather than relying solely on reactive measures, Segilola proactively waters haulage routes and applies molasses to bind loose soil and suppress airborne particles. It is a simple but effective innovation, rooted in both science and sensitivity.

With global demand for critical minerals surging, the pressure to exploit deposits quickly and cheaply is immense. But this moment also presents an opportunity: to build a mining ethos that is efficient without being exploitative, profitable without being predatory. Companies like Segilola Resources Operating Limited, Kamoa-Kakula, and Newmont are showing what is possible when operations are guided not just by ore grades and returns, but by the principles of equity and environmental care.

What comes out of the ground will always matter. But how we take it out—and who we become in the process—matters just as much.