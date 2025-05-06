ECOWAS Court Launches Outreach in Lagos, Vows to Bring Justice to People

Wale Igbintade





The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice today launched its 2025 Sensitisation Outreach and External Court Sessions in Lagos with a resounding call to make justice accessible across West Africa.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony, the Court’s President, Hon. Justice Ricardo Claudio Monteiro Gonçalves, declared that justice must no longer be “the language of the privileged” or “a distant dream” but a right for all from remote villages to bustling cities.

“Justice hidden is justice denied. We are here not just as officers of the court, but as messengers of change.

“The time has come to restore hope, build bridges, and deliver justice where it’s most needed – at the grassroots,” he said.

Held at Eko Hotels and Suites, the event marks the beginning of a multi-day programme to raise awareness about the Court’s role, deepen understanding of ECOWAS law, and engage legal professionals, students, and the public.

The sensitisation outreach precedes the Court’s External Session, scheduled for May 8 to 16.

Justice Gonçalves also spotlighted key reforms, including electronic filing, virtual hearings, and online access to judgments – measures designed to improve transparency, cut red tape, and extend access to underserved communities.

He urged law schools to teach ECOWAS law, encouraged lawyers to provide pro bono services, and called on judges to uphold independence with integrity.

Governments, he stressed, must ratify human rights treaties and enforce court rulings promptly.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat M.O. Kekere-Ekun, who chaired the ceremony, underscored the Court’s role in strengthening rule of law across the region.

She emphasised that the ECOWAS Court complements – not threatens – national judiciaries, especially in tackling transnational issues like corruption, terrorism, and human rights abuses.

“No single national judiciary can effectively respond to these challenges,” she said.

“The ECOWAS Court ensures consistency in applying regional laws and offers a reliable forum for resolving cross-border disputes.”

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, welcomed the Court’s delegation, describing Lagos as West Africa’s economic and cultural hub.

He lauded the decision to host the outreach in the state and reiterated Lagos’s commitment to justice and regional cooperation.

“This event reflects our shared resolve to strengthen institutions and bring justice closer to the people,” he said.

“Only through collaboration and rule of law can we secure a peaceful and inclusive West Africa.”

The outreach continues throughout the week with public engagements, legal education activities, and the upcoming external court sessions, aimed at fostering stronger ties between regional and national legal systems.

With participation from senior judges, lawyers, civil society leaders, students, and diplomats, the programme marks a significant step in demystifying the ECOWAS Court and empowering citizens to assert their rights under regional law.