Nigeria Holds Talks with Sweden, Norway on Tax Transparency, Tech Innovation, Others

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

Nigeria at the weekend held separate talks with officials of Sweden and Norway on the sidelines of

the.ongoing 2025 UN Meetings in New York, United States of America, on various areas of collaboration between their countries and the West African country.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite who represented Nigeria at the UN meetings met with the Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation, Ms. Diane Janse.

The meeting focused on strengthening Nigeria’s partnerships with Sweden in key areas, including technology innovation, digital ecosystems, and green economy partnerships, exploring opportunities for collaboration that would drive sustainable development and economic growth in Nigeria, underscoring Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging international partnerships to achieve its development goals.

The Federal Ministry of Finance disclosed in a statement that the bilateral engagement was part of Uzoka-Anite’s engagements at the 2025 UN Meetings, showcasing Nigeria’s proactive approach to global development partnerships.

According to the statement, the federal government looks forward to working closely with Sweden and other development allies to implement impactful projects that will transform the lives of millions of Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

Uzoka-Anite also met with the Norwegian Deputy Minister of International Development, Ms. Stine Renate Håhei, where the minister advocated for strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Norway in key areas.

These included tax transparency goals, debt restructuring efforts, and climate finance partnerships.

Specifically, she explored opportunities for partnership under NORAD’s “Energy for Development” platform, which aligns with Nigeria’s goals for sustainable energy development and climate resilience.

“The meeting underscores Nigeria’s commitment to leveraging international partnerships to drive economic growth, improve governance, and achieve sustainable development,” the finance ministry said.