Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Obi, Abiodun, Daniel, Amosun, Cardoso, Others Bid Farewell to Afenifere Leader, Ayo Adebanjo

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; immediate-past Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi; Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; and his counterparts from Lagos and Oyo States, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Seyi Makinde, respectively, were among the dignitaries who bid farewell to the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, during his burial yesterday, at Isanya Ogbo in Odogbolu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ogun State.

Others present were the former governors of the state, Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun; the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso; the former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, among others.

Adebanjo, a lawyer, politician, statesman and one of the last-standing associates of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, died in Lagos on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

Governor Abiodun, who paid tribute to the late nationalist during the funeral service held at St Philip Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, his hometown, described him as a titan of integrity and justice, and a dogged fighter for true federalism who always wanted the best for Nigeria.

Abiodun noted that Adebanjo was a lover of democratic ideals, and one of the few who risked their lives fiercely opposing military dictatorship.

He described him as one of the heroes behind the democratic governance the country now enjoys.

The governor explained that: “Chief Adebanjo was a dogged fighter of true federalism. He persistently argued that Nigeria’s over-centralised system of government bred economic imbalance and ethnic tension

“Under his leadership, Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba socio-political group was revitalised becoming a potent force with democratic wisdom pushing for regional integration, restructuring and devolution of powers.

“Beyond politics, he was deeply committed to preserving the rich Yoruba culture, he denounced nepotism, corruption and impunity whenever they rear up their ugly heads and became a moral compass for all.

“As Nigeria continues his walk towards democratic consolidation, the life of Chief Ayo Adebanjo remains a timeless blueprint for Nigeria, one defined by courage, conviction and unbending integrity.

“His ideals will continue to live on in the hearts of millions and his contributions shall continue to serve as a path to building a just, united and truly federal Nigeria,” the governor explained.

Ministering at the church service, the Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Church and Bishop of Remo Diocese, Bishop Micheal Fape urged the people to live a life of purpose and selflessness just like Adebanjo.

Bishop Fape who spoke on “the purpose of a glorious life” and took his sermon from John 18 vs 37-38, explained that death was what every mortal would taste at one point or the other.

He said that what would then be of paramount importance was what each individual was able to do with the gift of life before the end would come knocking.

Fape said that Jesus Christ lived a life of purpose as he came to this world to declare the purpose of God which is to save mankind.

The cleric said that same could also be said of Adebanjo whom he described as a fearless advocate of democracy, good governance, justice, equity and fairness.

Fape urged leaders across all levels of government to emulate the late nationalist and foremost Yoruba leader, saying that the situation of the country would be a lot better if the leaders and the led could be more selfless and work for the greatness of the country