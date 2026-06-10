First Lady: Judiciary Is Central to Sustaining Rule of Law

• CJN: Judiciary occupies unique place in democracy, derives its authority from its impartiality, integrity, and fidelity to the law

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has declared that the judiciary is central to sustaining the rule of law in a democratic society.

The first lady spoke on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening of the International Association of Women Judges African Regional Conference, with the theme, “Promoting Excellence in the Administration of Justice.”

She pointed out that the sector served as the institution where justice and fairness were upheld and the rights of citizens protected.

Mrs. Tinubu emphasised that the presence of women on the bench added value to the judicial system.

According to her, “The presence of women on the Bench adds value to the judicial system by broadening perspectives and deepening understanding in the dispensation of justice.

“Across Africa, women judges have broken through long-standing barriers and by their resilience and excellence, paved the way for future generations of women in the legal profession.

“I understand the challenges women face while aspiring for leadership positions, this is why I remain committed to initiatives that promote equitable access to opportunities for women and girls and strengthen our democracy.”

Mrs. Tinubu commended Association for Women Judges for their sustained commitment to promoting judicial excellence, gender equity, and access to justice, which she described as an inspiration to the legal community and the larger society.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, speaking at the occasion, explained that the administration of justice was not an abstract ideal existing in isolation, but served as a foundational cornerstone of societal and institutional stability, transcending the mere operational functions of courts and their procedural workflows.

Kekere-Ekun pointed out that the judiciary not only guaranteed good governance but also shaped the equity and equality of existing systems.

She stated, “The judiciary occupies a unique position within democratic governance. Unlike the Executive, it commands no army. Unlike the Legislature, it controls no public purse.

“Yet its authority derives from something far more enduring and that is the confidence of the people in its impartiality, integrity and fidelity to the law. It is, therefore, incumbent upon all judicial officers to ensure that every action, every decision, and every interaction strengthens rather than diminishes that confidence.

“Consequently, fostering excellence within the judicial framework demands efficiency, transparency, accountability, accessibility, and unwavering commitment to ethical standards.”

Kekere-Ekun stressed that while digital transformation offered unprecedented opportunities for efficiency, it must never eclipse the human dimension of justice.

She said, “Behind every case file is a human story; behind every legal dispute are individuals, families, communities, and institutions whose lives may be profoundly affected by judicial decisions.

“Technology may assist judicial processes, but that lie at the heart of judicial decision-making.”

There were also remarks by representatives of Chief Justice of Kenya, President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, and other participants.