Anglican Church Bemoans Killings in Nigeria, Wants FG to Restore Sanctity of Life

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Federal Government has been urged to take appropriate and adequate measures to restore the sanctity of life in Nigeria following the frequent massacres perpetrated by armed groups.

The call was made weekend by the Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Church of Nigeria(Anglican Communion), the Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Obijuru Ibeabuchi, in his presidential address at the second session of the 11th Synod of the church held at St. Stephen’s Cathedral, Umuahia.

He said that the church was gravely disturbed by the spate of killings across the country, thereby creating the wrong notion that Nigeria has “become a nation where human life no longer matters”.

“Hardly will a day come and go without news of people killing people,” he lamented, adding that what usually followed were “press statements upon statements about how government is on top of the matter”.

The Anglican bishop regretted that despite apparent expression of concern by government after every episode of killings, no concrete action would be taken to prevent another one since there was usually “no arrests, no prosecution, no judgment, and so on”.



Ibeabuchi, who spoke against the background of the Synod theme: ‘They realised that they had been with Jesus. A powerful conclusion (Acts 4: 13)’, advised President Bola Tinubu “and his team must rise up urgently and tackle insecurity”.

He said: “It should no longer be a time for speaking grammar. All that Nigerians want now is action against the enemies of the peace of our land. Currently, no location is safe in Nigeria, including military barracks and police stations.

“We appreciate all that the government is doing but the president should do more to ensure that life and properties of Nigerians are adequately protected.”

He said that the fate of those in IDP camps remains perilous as “they are on their own, without any plan of getting (them) back home whereas those who displaced them live comfortably in their communities”.

While condemning the recent killings in Plateau, Benue, Niger, and Enugu States, as well as the killing of “some hunters from the north” at Uromi in Edo State, Ibeabuchi said that the true identity of the hunters should be properly investigated.

He wondered why hunters could cover such a long distance of travelling all the way from the north and reportedly carried AK 47 and 49 even when such offensive weapons are illegal.

The cleric recalled that “some years ago, the government of President Buhari, the Nigeria Police Force revoked the licences of people, including hunters, and directed all to surrender their guns”.

He raised a poser if the revocation of the gun licences was “only for those in the south” as the so called hunters from the north could still bear assault rifles and travel to wherever they like without security agencies intercepting them.

The Anglican Bishop of Umuahia said that the Synod was in support of Plateau State Governor in his call for self defence by communities that are attacked by armed gangs and terrorist groups.

He said that communities should “arise to the task and defend themselves through a legally trained vigilante groups against the moves of the wicked to wipe out these communities in whatever guise”.

Ibeabuchi warned against allowing more terrorist groups to find their footings across the nation, saying: “Drastic and urgent action must be taken by our security chiefs to nip them in the bud.”

On the economic situation in the country, the cleric noted that the removal of fuel subsidy, which was done “without considering its effects on the masses” was yet to yield any positive result.

“We are yet see to see the promised CNG (compressed natural gas) buses and the better life that we were assured of as dividends of fuel subsidy removal,” he said.



Ibeabuchi also urged the other arms of government, the legislature and the judiciary to be alive to their constitutional duties, saying that both arms must work for the interest of the masses and not the political leaders.

According to him, “Our leaders seem to be more interested in themselves and appropriate money for themselves at the detriment of the populace hence they must change their ways.

“We humbly request the Federal Government again to make policies that are people-friendly. The sufferings and hardship are excessive and must be brought to an end as we pray and work together as a people.”